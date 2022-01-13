DH Evening Brief: January 13, 2022

BJP finalises candidates for 172 seats in Uttar Pradesh; CM Adityanath and his deputies likely to contest
The BJP on Thursday finalised its candidates for 172 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and is likely to field both Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who are currently members of the Legislative Council, party leaders said.
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, is likely to file a draft prospectus as early as the end of this month and begin issuing public shares by mid-March, one government and two banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter in New Delhi and Mumbai told Reuters.
From Asha worker to rape victim's mother: Congress bets on women power in Uttar Pradesh
Unnao rape victim's mother Asha Singh, anti-CAA activist Sadaf Zafar, Tribal leader Ramraj Gond and Asha worker Poonam Pandey figured in Congress's first list of 125 candidates for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh which was released on Thursday by party general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Reliance to invest Rs 5.94 lakh crore in green energy, other projects in Gujarat
Reliance Industries Ltd said on Thursday it would invest Rs 5.94 lakh crore($80.49 billion) in green energy and other projects in the western state of Gujarat, as the conglomerate targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2035.
Dowry should be given expansive meaning to include any demand: SC
The Supreme Court has said in order to eradicate the evil practice of “dowry”, the word ought to be ascribed an expansive meaning so as to encompass any demand made on a woman, whether property or valuable security of any nature.
NCLAT issues notice to CCI, Future Coupons on Amazon plea
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday issued notices over the petition filed by e-commerce major Amazon, challenging a recent order passed by the fair trade regulator CCI that suspended the over-two-year-old approval for its deal with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL).
Ind vs SA: Pant's half-century steadies ship after poor start to Day 3 of 3rd Test
Rishabh Pant scored a crucial half-century while skipper Virat Kohli was resolute in his defence as they took India to 130 for four at lunch after early morning blows on the third day of the series-deciding third Test, here on Thursday.
Centre mulls live dashboard to monitor availability of Covid-19 drugs: Report
As India continues to see a surge in Covid-19 cases, the Centre is planning to create a live dashboard of critical drugs for coronavirus treatment to monitor the availability of these drugs, according to areportbyNews18.
