DH Evening Brief: AI pee row accused tells court complainant urinated on own seat; 11 cops on duty at time of Kanjhawala death suspended
DH Evening Brief: AI pee row accused tells court complainant urinated on own seat; 11 cops on duty at time of Kanjhawala death suspended
updated: Jan 13 2023, 17:30 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
'I didn't urinate on Air India co-passenger, she herself peed,' Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court
“I'm not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat,"ShankarMishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday.
11 policemen on duty in PCR, pickets at time of Kanjhawala death suspended
Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, officials said. Read more
NDTV says some senior leaders resign
NDTVLtd said on Friday that some of its senior leaders, including President Suparna Singh, had resigned, a move that comes less than a month after the Adani Group took control of about 65 per centof the Indian broadcaster.
In 12 days, Joshimath sank 5.4 cm, reveals ISRO report
ISROhas recorded a “rapid subsidence” of 5.4 cm, over a period of 12 days, in Joshimath.Satellite data-based preliminary results, compiled by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO, said the Uttarakhand hill town recorded the rapid subsidence between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023.
Karnataka HC takes cognisance of Bengaluru metro pillar collapse, sinkhole
The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated suo motu proceeding, taking cognisance of the metro pillar collapse and a sinkhole that appeared on Brigade Road. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed orders for registration of the proceedings and to add BMRCL, BBMP and concerned contractors as party respondents.
Pics | MV Ganga Vilas: A sneak peek inside the world's longest river cruise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise on the world's longest river voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on January 13 via a video conferencing. Here's a look at the ship, and what it offers as the world's biggest river cruise. See pics
Zomato CEO Deepinder bought swanky sports cars after raising funds: Ashneer Grover
As Zomato stock hovers around a dismal Rs 53, former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has claimed that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa would buy luxury cars after funding rounds. Read more
Layoffs begin at Ola, 200 employees to be impacted
Ride-hailing major Ola has started to lay off 200 employees from its Ola Cabs, Ola Electric and Ola Financial Services verticals as part of the "restructuring" exercise. The layoffs, which were first announced in September last year, happened across the teams.
University in Kerala grants 'menstruation benefit' for female students
Now, girl students of a university in Kerala can avail "menstruation benefit" in the form of additional condonation of shortage of attendance. Considering the long-pending demand of the students, the well-known Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) here has sanctioned an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester.
'I didn't urinate on Air India co-passenger, she herself peed,' Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court
“I'm not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat,"ShankarMishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday.
Read more
11 policemen on duty in PCR, pickets at time of Kanjhawala death suspended
Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, officials said. Read more
NDTV says some senior leaders resign
NDTVLtd said on Friday that some of its senior leaders, including President Suparna Singh, had resigned, a move that comes less than a month after the Adani Group took control of about 65 per centof the Indian broadcaster.
Read more
In 12 days, Joshimath sank 5.4 cm, reveals ISRO report
ISROhas recorded a “rapid subsidence” of 5.4 cm, over a period of 12 days, in Joshimath.Satellite data-based preliminary results, compiled by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO, said the Uttarakhand hill town recorded the rapid subsidence between December 27, 2022 and January 8, 2023.
Read more
Wipro beats estimates, Q3 net profit rises to Rs 3,053 cr
WiproLtd on Friday posted 2.8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for December quarter, at about Rs 3,053 crore. The net profit stood at Rs 2,969 crore in the year-ago period.
Read more
Karnataka HC takes cognisance of Bengaluru metro pillar collapse, sinkhole
The Karnataka High Court on Friday initiated suo motu proceeding, taking cognisance of the metro pillar collapse and a sinkhole that appeared on Brigade Road. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale passed orders for registration of the proceedings and to add BMRCL, BBMP and concerned contractors as party respondents.
Read more
Pics | MV Ganga Vilas: A sneak peek inside the world's longest river cruise
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the MV Ganga Vilas luxury cruise on the world's longest river voyage from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on January 13 via a video conferencing. Here's a look at the ship, and what it offers as the world's biggest river cruise. See pics
Zomato CEO Deepinder bought swanky sports cars after raising funds: Ashneer Grover
As Zomato stock hovers around a dismal Rs 53, former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover has claimed that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa would buy luxury cars after funding rounds. Read more
Layoffs begin at Ola, 200 employees to be impacted
Ride-hailing major Ola has started to lay off 200 employees from its Ola Cabs, Ola Electric and Ola Financial Services verticals as part of the "restructuring" exercise. The layoffs, which were first announced in September last year, happened across the teams.
Read more
University in Kerala grants 'menstruation benefit' for female students
Now, girl students of a university in Kerala can avail "menstruation benefit" in the form of additional condonation of shortage of attendance. Considering the long-pending demand of the students, the well-known Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) here has sanctioned an additional 2 per cent of condonation of shortage of attendance to female students, in each semester.
Read more