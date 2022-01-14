DH Evening Brief: January 14, 2022

2 former UP ministers join Samajwadi Party; Swami Prasad Maurya vows to 'finish' BJP
Former Uttar Pradesh ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, who resigned this week from the Yogi Adityanath government, on Friday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav.
Exodus Impact: Modi may replace Yogi as BJP mascot in Uttar Pradesh
Till a few days back, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was billed as the most popular face of the BJP in the state. As someone who was a crowd puller, many in his party also believed that he could emerge as a challenger to the saffron party's tallest leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
S Africa win 3rd Test by 7 wickets to clinch series, end India's dream
Keegan Petersen scored a superb 82 as South Africa completed a seven-wicket victory in the third test and a 2-1 series win over world number one India on a spiteful Newlands pitch having chased down their challenging target of 212 on Friday.
In Pics | Throwing caution to the wind, thousands take holy dip on Makar Sankranti
Throwing caution to the wind, thousands of people across the country, which is facing a masive surge in Covid-19 cases, took holy dips in rivers to mark Makar Sankranti, a Hindu festival dedicated to the deity Surya.
Union Budget to be presented on February 1; Budget Session to begin on January 31
The Budget Session of Parliament will start on January 31 with the customary Presidential Address followed by Budget on February 1, sources said on Friday.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal acquitted in Kerala nun rape case
A nun of a convent at Kuravilangad in Kottayam district alleged that Mulakkal sexually assaulted her 13 times between 2014 and 2016 at the convent.
Covid-19 deaths: Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated paying the price
Data, however, also shows that four patients aged 40 and under also died. Two were unvaccinated while the other two had received only the first dose of the vaccine.
How India Inc is coping with the pandemic
As the world gears up for what experts call the endemic phase of Covid-19, India Inc is leaving no stone unturned to prepare its denizens for the future.
Australia agrees to delay Djokovic's detention, deportation
The Australian government has agreed to delay the detention and deportation of tennis player Novak Djokovic, according to AFP.
