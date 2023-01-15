DH Evening Brief: 68 killed in Nepal plane crash; SC to hear plea on Joshimath tomorrow
DH Evening Brief: 68 killed in Nepal plane crash; SC to hear plea on Joshimath tomorrow
updated: Jan 15 2023, 18:07 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Death toll in Nepal plane crash rises to 68; 5 Indians among 72 on board
At least 68 people were killed on Sunday when a domestic flight crashed in Pokhara in Nepal, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said, in the worst air crash in three decades in the small Himalayan nation.
Nepal declares national mourning on January 16 over plane crash tragedy
The Nepal government has announced a national mourning on Monday over a plane crash in Nepal's Kaski district that claimed 44 lives. The Cabinet has announced a public holiday on Monday to mourn the national tragedy, Deputy Prime Minister Bishnu Poudel said.
Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath subsidence on January 16
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea seeking the court's intervention to declare the crisis in Uttarakhand's Joshimath as a national disaster. According to the cause list of January 16 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala would hear the petition filed by Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati.
'Strong posture' along LAC, prepared for contingency: Army Chief
While the ceasefire violations along the western border region have come down, the terror infrastructure across the border is still functional. The CoAS said the Army’s counter-infiltration grid has been consistently scuttling attempted infiltration from across the border. Counter-drone jammers and spoofers are being used to beat efforts to smuggle in arms and drugs through the international border sectors in Jammu and Punjab, he said.
In a first, Bengaluru, not Delhi, hosts Army Day Parade
According to Parade Commander Major General Ravi Murugan, Karnataka became the first state to host the event because the first Army Chief Major General K M Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence.
BSP to contest alone in Assembly, Lok Sabha polls: Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday ruled out an alliance with any party for the Assembly polls in various states and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the North-East.
Newly opened Pokhara airport was built with Chinese aid
The Pokhara International Airport, which witnessed the fatal crash of a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard on Sunday, was inaugurated two weeks ago by Nepal’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and built with Chinese assistance.
Maharashtra: NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at event; no injuries
In a statement, Sule later said that she is safe and there was no reason to worry. The Baramati MP was at an event in Hinjawadi to inaugurate a karate competition, when her saree caught fire while she was garlanding a small statute of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Amendments to competition law likely in Budget session
The government is expected to propose amendments to the competition law after taking into consideration various suggestions of a Parliamentary panel, in the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, according to a senior official.
PLI scheme, tax incentives, allocation for defence: Space industry's Budget wishlist
India's nascent private space sector has presented a wishlist of tax incentives and a production-linked incentive scheme in the upcoming Union Budget to boost local manufacturing and spur research and development.
Karnataka Assembly polls: Battle of survival for JD(S) or kingmaker again?
Will the 2023 Karnataka assembly polls be a battle of political survival for former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S), or will the regional party once again emerge as a kingmaker, like it did in 2018, in the event of a hung verdict?
Indian Army to get 'mixed martial arts' training: Report
Listing new initiatives, General Manoj Pande on Thursday said that the Indian Army has launched a standardised mixed martial arts (MMA) programme for its soldiers. The Indian Army has launched a ‘unique and standardised’ unarmed combat drill called the Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR). It focuses on “offensive assault training” and is also “effective against sharp-edged and improvised weapons”.
USA's R'Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe 2022
R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States was crowned Miss Universe 2022, on Sunday, making her the oldest titleholder.
