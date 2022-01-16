DH Evening Brief: January 16, 2022

A year on, vaccines remain India's most effective weapon against Covid-19
With India's inoculation drive against Covid-19 completing one year, vaccines remain the most effective weapon against the deadly virus though a number of drugs and other methods, including chanting of Gayatri mantra and Gaumutra-based treatments, have been tried.
The season of 'Aaya Ram Gaya Ram' politics is back
As the election to the five state assemblies draws near, the pace of political activities naturally has become turbocharged. Not that rallies or road shows are happening, neither are posters and banners flooding the streets. The movement is of politicians shifting alliances in search of pastures that they believe can fetch them the necessary greens.
ISI activates terror wings to derail Punjab, UP polls: Intel
With an aim to to derail the electoral process in the state and to increase the Khalistani footprints in Punjab, the Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has activated its terror outfits to execute more terror activities in the state and also in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Intelligence agencies said.
Young, educated and hatemongers: Why apps like 'Bulli Bai/ Sulli Deals' get created
When the sun rose with new hopes and aspirations on the New Year, around 100 Muslim women – journalists, activists, actresses, politicians, a Radio Jockey, a pilot and an elderly mother of a missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student among others – woke up to a rude shock. Their doctored pictures were up on an App, ready to be auctioned. It was deja vu for many, as they recalled a similar demeaning online auctioning six months ago.
No relief in sight for industries stung by supply chain woes
When the pandemic gripped the world in early 2020, countries announced lockdowns to contain its impact, temporarily leading to a decline in consumer demand. That made shipping lines assume they would need fewer vessels in operation and readjust their capacity, routes and operations.
Djokovic loses shot at record 21st Grand Slam title, $2.1 million with court loss
Novak Djokovic’s anti-vaccination stance has cost him a potential payday of A$2.875 million ($2.1 million or roughly Rs 15.4 crore) and a shot at tennis history.
Is Team India's frenetic pace wearing players out?
While Kohli’s uncompromising stance on fitness has vastly improved the athletic ability of the Indian team, have they become more injuryprone in the process?
UP Elections 2022: This family worships Akhilesh as Vishnu's avatar
A family in Kakriya village in Barabanki district now believes that SP President Akhilesh Yadav is an avatar of Lord Vishnu and has set up a temple to worship him in their house.
