DH Evening Brief: January 17, 2022

Modi factor versus 'Uttarakhandiyat' in the hill state
Uttarakhand has assumed significant political importance for both the principal political rivals in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The BJP is banking on the electorate to give it an unprecedented second successive victory in the state, which would help vindicate its development and nationalism narrative across the country. The Congress is hopeful winning Uttarakhand would help its struggle for survival.
K L Rahul must be made Test skipper: Ex-BCCI secretary
Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale believes that K L Rahul should be handed over the Indian Test cricket team's captaincy as the 29-year-old batter can "provide long-term leadership" after Virat Kohli's stunning decision to step down.
IAF says R-Day flypast will be its 'grandest' this year
The Republic Day parade on the Rajpath this year will see the "grandest and largest" flypast ever with a total of 75 aircraft to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, an IAF official said on Monday.
India adds 40 billionaires even as poverty worsens
India’s richest have more than doubled their fortunes during the Covid-19 crisis that’s ravaged the country and worsened poverty, and the government should revisit its policies to redistribute wealth, according to the global Oxfam Davos report of 2022.
UP Polls: Modi's election to win or lose, not Yogi's
The BJP top brass believes that anti-incumbency against the party can be smothered as they continue to enjoy support from castes whose leaders may have left them. It is also convinced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma is enough to help the party win the polls - UP Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi did not matter. Both these assumptions will be vigorously challenged in the forthcoming election.
Punjab: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia
A high-profile Majitha Assembly constituency in Punjab's Majha region has gained prominence for the February 20 poll owing to Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia -- three namesakes in the fray -- and one among them is facing serious allegations of involvement in drug nexus.
Kathak doyen Birju Maharaj, who took the classical Indian dance form to the world and helped make it accessible for generations of students and audiences, died at his home here in the early hours of Monday. He would have been 84 next month.
For years, orthopaedic doctors at a government hospital in Bengaluru had noticed that about 11% of their daily patients comprised people who had developed a debilitating bone deformity after going to quacks to treat fractures.
Punjab Assembly elections to now be held on February 20
The Election Commission on Monday decided to hold the single-phase assembly polls in Punjab on February 20 instead of February 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.
Read more
Modi factor versus 'Uttarakhandiyat' in the hill state
Uttarakhand has assumed significant political importance for both the principal political rivals in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The BJP is banking on the electorate to give it an unprecedented second successive victory in the state, which would help vindicate its development and nationalism narrative across the country. The Congress is hopeful winning Uttarakhand would help its struggle for survival.
Read more
Rift between BJP and JD(U) in Bihar widens
Relationship between the BJP and its ruling alliance partner JD(U) in Bihar appears to be souring by the day with the leaders trading barbs on the social media platforms and threatening to part ways.
Read more
K L Rahul must be made Test skipper: Ex-BCCI secretary
Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale believes that K L Rahul should be handed over the Indian Test cricket team's captaincy as the 29-year-old batter can "provide long-term leadership" after Virat Kohli's stunning decision to step down.
Read more
IAF says R-Day flypast will be its 'grandest' this year
The Republic Day parade on the Rajpath this year will see the "grandest and largest" flypast ever with a total of 75 aircraft to mark the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, an IAF official said on Monday.
Read more
India adds 40 billionaires even as poverty worsens
India’s richest have more than doubled their fortunes during the Covid-19 crisis that’s ravaged the country and worsened poverty, and the government should revisit its policies to redistribute wealth, according to the global Oxfam Davos report of 2022.
Read more
UP Polls: Modi's election to win or lose, not Yogi's
The BJP top brass believes that anti-incumbency against the party can be smothered as they continue to enjoy support from castes whose leaders may have left them. It is also convinced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma is enough to help the party win the polls - UP Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi did not matter. Both these assumptions will be vigorously challenged in the forthcoming election.
Read more
Punjab: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia
A high-profile Majitha Assembly constituency in Punjab's Majha region has gained prominence for the February 20 poll owing to Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia -- three namesakes in the fray -- and one among them is facing serious allegations of involvement in drug nexus.
Read more
Legendary Kathak dancer Birju Maharaj passes away
Kathak doyen Birju Maharaj, who took the classical Indian dance form to the world and helped make it accessible for generations of students and audiences, died at his home here in the early hours of Monday. He would have been 84 next month.
Read more
Kashmir Press Club interim management slams critics
A war of attrition broke out on Monday between local journalists over the control of Kashmir Press Club after its management was taken over by senior journalist, Saleem Pandit.
Read more
Blame game will not eradicate Covid-19: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that indulging in a blame game over the pandemic situation will not eradicate the Coronavirus and it should be eliminated from the entire country.
Read more
Bone deformity gets a hi-tech twist in Bengaluru
For years, orthopaedic doctors at a government hospital in Bengaluru had noticed that about 11% of their daily patients comprised people who had developed a debilitating bone deformity after going to quacks to treat fractures.
Read more