DH Evening Brief: Biker drags man for almost a km in Bengaluru; Nadda's tenure as BJP chief extended
updated: Jan 17 2023, 16:57 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Video: Biker drags elderly man for almost a km in Bengaluru
In another chilling incident of a person being dragged on the road, a video on Tuesday showed an elderly man being draggedacross a street in Bengaluru. Watch video
J P Nadda's tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024
BJP president J PNadda's term was extended till June 2024 at the party's national executive meeting on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that it will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a bigger mandate than 2019. Read more
Good news for taxpayers? Modi government mulls lowering income tax rates in Budget
India is considering lowering rates under its voluntary income tax framework and could introduce revised slabs in the upcomingUnion Budgetdue on February 1, two government sources toldReuterson Tuesday. Read more
Flyer opens emergency door on IndiGo plane, sparks panic
A flyer on an IndiGo plane opened the emergency door, resulting in panic among others on the flight in December, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
Dawood Ibrahim has second wife, his sister Haseena Parkar's son tells NIA
Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife who is a Pakistani and he has lied about divorcing his first wife, his nephew has told the National Investigation Agency which is probing a case pertaining to a global terrorist network and a criminal syndicate involved in terrorist and criminal activities in India. Read more
In China, doctors say they are discouraged from citing Covid on death certificates
During a busy shift at the height of Beijing's Covid wave, a physician at a private hospital saw a printed notice in the emergency department: doctors should “try not to” write Covid-induced respiratory failure on death certificates. Read more
Delhi court grants bail to Kanjhawala hit-and-run case accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj
A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in theKanjhawala hit-and-dragcase. Read more
Congress is the elephant in opposition room
Like it or not, the Indian National Congress is the elephant in the opposition room. Manoeuvre in the opposition camp for unity can succeed only if the Congress is on board, or it is given its due. The Congress has renewed its political prominence ever since the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) caught the nation’s attention, and stunned both detractors and admirers alike. Read more
Days after asphalting, part of road in B'luru caves in
Days after a "sinkhole" appeared on the Brigade Road, one more such instance surfaced at Mahalakshmi Layout here on Tuesday, as a small portion of the main road caved in. Read more
'Who is L-G to stop us?' Kejriwal sharpens attack
In a scathing attack on Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday questioned the powers held by the L-G and accused him of interfering with Delhi government's decisions and functioning while addressing the House. Read more
From Delhi to Chennai, federalism is under attack
A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Courtis currently hearing a disputebetween the Delhi government and the Centre over the control of services. Almost five years ago, another Constitution Benchruled in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state governmentin a similar tussle. Read more
