DH Evening Brief: January 18, 2022

Third wave of Covid-19 may peak in next three weeks: Report
The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to peak much earlier than anticipated and may take a maximum of three more weeks, even though the share of rural districts in new caseloads has increased significantly since December, says a report.
Delhi under high security cover after intel inputs of possible terror attack on Republic Day
Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi-National Capital Region has been put under a "very high-security" cover after police received inputs from Intelligence agencies about a possible terror attack, officials said on Tuesday.
“With over 400 R&D centres, 45+ EV startups & an EV cluster near Bengaluru, Karnataka has emerged as EV hub of India. Mr Elon Musk, Karnataka would be an ideal destination to set up Tesla plant. Bengaluru is already Tesla’s maiden address in India,” Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said in a tweet.
Why ED is raiding house of Punjab CM Channi's nephew
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday morning carried out raids at ten different locations belonging to Punjab Chief Minster Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey. And behind the raids is a two-year old FIR.
Before the rise of Indira Gandhi in the Congress and national politics, there was Sucheta Kripalani (nee Majumdar). She was married to Gandhian socialist Acharya (JB) Kripalani - a staunch critic of Nehruvian socialism who later joined C Rajagopalachari's Swatantra Party. Sucheta Kripalani, however, continued in the Congress and was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.
In Pics | Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's relationship timeline
Just when the film fraternity was overcoming Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s separation, another high-profile celebrity couple, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s separation news has sent shockwaves in the film industry. On January 17 night, the couple made it to public that they’ve decided to end their 18-yearof alliance. Here we take a peek at the adorable couple's journey.
In Punjab, AAP bets on mass leader Bhagwant Mann to claim the CM throne
Bhagwant Mann will be the AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.
Now, Karnataka wants Elon Musk's Tesla
Now, Karnataka wants Elon Musk's Tesla
A brief history of women in UP polls
Before the rise of Indira Gandhi in the Congress and national politics, there was Sucheta Kripalani (nee Majumdar). She was married to Gandhian socialist Acharya (JB) Kripalani - a staunch critic of Nehruvian socialism who later joined C Rajagopalachari's Swatantra Party. Sucheta Kripalani, however, continued in the Congress and was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government.
K L Rahul set to lead Lucknow IPL franchise
It is learnt that Rahul is one of the players Lucknow has picked from the draft ahead of the mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.
