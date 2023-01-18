DH Evening Brief: Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland poll dates announced; KCR-led BRS eyes national status in massive rally
updated: Jan 18 2023, 18:39 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Tripura to vote on February 16, Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27
The Election Commission on Wednesday fixed February 16 as the date for the Tripura Assembly polls and February 27 for the elections to the Nagaland and Meghalaya assemblies, with the counting of votes scheduled for March 2. Read more
BRS meet: KCR targets two birds with one stone - national image, counter dissidence
With the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) first public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao aims to step on to the national platform while not losing sight of the local pressure points for the party. Read more
WFI prez sexually exploited women wrestlers, I received death threats: Vinesh Phogat
In a startling revelation, a crying Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday alleged that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years and sought the intervention of Prime Minister and Home Minister for his removal. Read more
Tejasvi Surya himself reported, apologised for IndiGo incident: Civil aviation minister Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said BJP MP Tejasvi Surya himself reported and apologised for the incident where he "accidentally" opened the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane last month. Read more
Sprinter Dutee Chand suspended over 'prohibitive substance' use
Celebrated Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has tested positive for prohibited anabolic steroids during an out-of-competition testing and has been provisionally suspended. Read more
Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal joined the BJP on Wednesday and slammed the Congress, which he quit before starting his new political innings, for factionalism. Read more
Referred to Tamizhagam in historical cultural context: TN Governor
After a massive political outrage, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi did a volte-face on Wednesday by “clarifying” that he referred to the word Tamizhagam in “historical cultural context” and never suggested a name change for the state. Read more
Waiting to hear from BJP high command: CM on Karnataka cabinet expansion
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he has had a detailed discussion with the BJP's central leadership regarding the expansion of the state cabinet and the exercise will take place as soon as he hears from them. Bommai was in New Delhi for the last two days to participate in the BJP national executive meeting. Read more
Ukraine minister among 16 killed in chopper crash near Kyiv
Sixteen people, including two children and Ukraine's interior minister, were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the capital Kyiv, officials said Wednesday. Read more
Nadal 'destroyed mentally' after yet another injury setback
Rafa Nadal said he would plot a path back to the tour once he has a firm prognosis for the troubling hip problem that cut short his Australian Open, while conceding the growing weight of injuries was taking a heavy toll. Read more
