DH Evening Brief: January 19, 2022

Winning Muslim voters' trust biggest challenge for BJP in UP polls
The rulingBJPmight face a tougher battle on the 55 seats that will go topollsin thesecondphaseof the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election compared to the first round since the region has a high concentration ofMuslims, influenced by the religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects.
'This will be my last season': Sania Mirza announces retirement
Trailblazing India tennis starSaniaMirza on Wednesday announced that she will hang up her racquet at the end of the 2022 season as her body is "wearing down" and the motivation and energy for everyday grind is not the same anymore.
Yogi Adityanath takes jibe at Mayawati, Akhilesh over Noida 'jinx'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday and hit out at BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying his predecessors hesitated coming here as they did not have any agenda for the growth and well-being of people.
Bajpai, Dubey and Tiwari to decide Brahmin votes in UP poll battle
A Bajpai, a Dubey and a Tiwari are set to sway the Brahmin votes in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Three individuals — Laxmikant Bajpai, Khushi Dubey and Hari Shankar Tiwari — have emerged as symbols of the alleged victimisation of Brahmins in the Yogi Adityanath regime.
Has third Covid-19 wave peaked? Experts are not so sure
Even as India continues to reel under the daily spike in Covid-19 numbers, experts and medical researchers say that the current wave of infections may decline faster than the previous waves citing fewer hospitalisations and increased awareness among the people. However, they are unsure as to whether the infections in the current wave have peaked.
Winning Muslim voters' trust biggest challenge for BJP in UP polls
The rulingBJPmight face a tougher battle on the 55 seats that will go topollsin thesecondphaseof the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election compared to the first round since the region has a high concentration ofMuslims, influenced by the religious leaders of the Barelvi and Deoband sects.
Read More
Akhilesh Yadav to contest Uttar Pradesh elections 'after permission from Azamgarh people'
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that he will contestthe upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections "after taking permission from the Azamgarh people."
Read More
'This will be my last season': Sania Mirza announces retirement
Trailblazing India tennis starSaniaMirza on Wednesday announced that she will hang up her racquet at the end of the 2022 season as her body is "wearing down" and the motivation and energy for everyday grind is not the same anymore.
Read More
Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP
MulayamSingh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav on Wednesday joined the BJP just three weeks ahead of the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.
Read More
Yogi Adityanath takes jibe at Mayawati, Akhilesh over Noida 'jinx'
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday and hit out at BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying his predecessors hesitated coming here as they did not have any agenda for the growth and well-being of people.
Read More
2 IndiGo planes avert mid-air collision over Bengaluru airport; DGCA to probe, take strict action
Two IndiGo planes averted a mid-air collision over the Bengaluru airport just after their take-off on the morning of January 9, senior officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.
Read More
Cabinet approves Rs 1,500 crore infusion in IREDA
The government on Wednesday decided to infuse Rs 1,500 crore in the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), raising its lending capacity to Rs 12,000 crore.
Read More
Bajpai, Dubey and Tiwari to decide Brahmin votes in UP poll battle
A Bajpai, a Dubey and a Tiwari are set to sway the Brahmin votes in the Uttar Pradesh polls. Three individuals — Laxmikant Bajpai, Khushi Dubey and Hari Shankar Tiwari — have emerged as symbols of the alleged victimisation of Brahmins in the Yogi Adityanath regime.
Read More
Ban on international flights extended till February 28 amid Covid-19 surge
India will keep scheduled international passenger flights suspended till February 28, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)said on Wednesday.
Read More
Has third Covid-19 wave peaked? Experts are not so sure
Even as India continues to reel under the daily spike in Covid-19 numbers, experts and medical researchers say that the current wave of infections may decline faster than the previous waves citing fewer hospitalisations and increased awareness among the people. However, they are unsure as to whether the infections in the current wave have peaked.
Read More