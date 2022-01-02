DH Evening Brief: January 2, 2022

As 2019 was coming to an end, news about a new virus that surfaced in the Chinese province of Wuhan began circulating among the medical fraternity. Two years later, the pangs of the SARS-CoV-2 overwhelmed the entire globe, triggering a once-in-a-century pandemic, the disastrous consequences of which are being experienced by everyone.
Omicron milder, no need to panic, says AIIMS chief
With Covid-19 cases starting to mount in the country, the chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said that there was no need for people without comorbidities to panic and urged them not to block hospital beds.
New Year thoughts: It’s time to learn from Kolkata
The start of a year is often associated with resolutions -- about improving ourselves after a bout of introspection. Individuals often introspect about the need to do things differently. It is time our governments did, too.
Push for Hindu Rashtra over national interest
India's foreign policy, and its relationship with the US, might take a beating due to the internal communal cauldron.
Why set New Year resolutions if future 'already' exists?
We believe that the future is not yet set in stone. But is it possible that everything is preordained? This idea has been explored in many ways, from medieval theology to modern physics.
Covid-19: 2022 starts with fear and hope
Does Omicron act as a 'natural vaccine'? Here's what experts say
The notion that Omicron is a natural vaccine is a "dangerous idea" spread by irresponsible people who don't take into account "long Covid" about which very little is understood, experts have said.
Months after 'Sulli Deals', 'Bulli Bai' sparks outrage
Twitter was up in arms just as the new year began after anonymous accounts were seen auctioning hundreds of Muslim women through an web page on GitHub called ‘Bulli Bai'.
India's electric vehicle market could do with a jolt
If India is serious about being a part of the global EV revolution and achieving its other goals of reducing emissions and improving air quality, it will have to do more.
West Bengal Governor Dhankar vs Mamata: A continuous battle of will
Jagdeep Dhankhar objected to many decisions of the Mamata government, inviting widespread criticism from her and TMC.
'Incredible': Trump supporters recall Capitol siege
They descended upon Washington in the thousands, gathering to protest the result of a presidential election they still claim was "rigged."
