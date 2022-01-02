DH Evening Brief: January 2, 2022

  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 17:00 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
  •  

    Push for Hindu Rashtra over national interest

    India's foreign policy, and its relationship with the US, might take a beating due to the internal communal cauldron.

    Read more

  •  

    Why set New Year resolutions if future 'already' exists?

    We believe that the future is not yet set in stone. But is it possible that everything is preordained? This idea has been explored in many ways, from medieval theology to modern physics.

    Read more

  •  

    Covid-19: 2022 starts with fear and hope

    As 2019 was coming to an end, news about a new virus that surfaced in the Chinese province of Wuhan began circulating among the medical fraternity. Two years later, the pangs of the SARS-CoV-2 overwhelmed the entire globe, triggering a once-in-a-century pandemic, the disastrous consequences of which are being experienced by everyone.

    Read more

  •  

    Does Omicron act as a 'natural vaccine'? Here's what experts say

    The notion that Omicron is a natural vaccine is a "dangerous idea" spread by irresponsible people who don't take into account "long Covid" about which very little is understood, experts have said.

    Read more

  •  

    Months after 'Sulli Deals', 'Bulli Bai' sparks outrage

    Twitter was up in arms just as the new year began after anonymous accounts were seen auctioning hundreds of Muslim women through an web page on GitHub called ‘Bulli Bai'.

    Read more

  •  

    Omicron milder, no need to panic, says AIIMS chief

    With Covid-19 cases starting to mount in the country, the chief of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, said that there was no need for people without comorbidities to panic and urged them not to block hospital beds.

    Read more

  •  

    India's electric vehicle market could do with a jolt

    If India is serious about being a part of the global EV revolution and achieving its other goals of reducing emissions and improving air quality, it will have to do more.

    Read more

  •  

    West Bengal Governor Dhankar vs Mamata: A continuous battle of will

    Jagdeep Dhankhar objected to many decisions of the Mamata government, inviting widespread criticism from her and TMC.

    Read more

  •  

    'Incredible': Trump supporters recall Capitol siege

    They descended upon Washington in the thousands, gathering to protest the result of a presidential election they still claim was "rigged."

    Read more

  •  

    New Year thoughts: It’s time to learn from Kolkata

    The start of a year is often associated with resolutions -- about improving ourselves after a bout of introspection. Individuals often introspect about the need to do things differently. It is time our governments did, too.

    Read more