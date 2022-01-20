DH Evening Brief: January 20, 2022

Delhi riots convict Dinesh Yadav gets 5 years in jail
A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced a man to jail for five years in the first conviction in a case related to riots in Delhi in early 2020, which claimed lives of more than 50 people, and left hundred others injured. Read more
System being created where there is no place for any discrimination: PM Modi
Asserting that an India whose thinking and approach are innovative and decisions progressive is emerging, Prime Minister NarendraModisaid on Thursday that a system is being created in which there is no place for any discrimination. Read more
Seems peak of Covid 3rd wave in Delhi has gone past: Health Minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said it seems that the peak of the third Covid-19 wave has gone past in the national capital, even as he cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet. Read more
Uproar in Goa after BJP denies ticket to Manohar Parrikar's son
Soon after the BJP on Thursday released the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa, the denial of a ticket to Utpal Parrikar, son of late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar, from Panjim seat sparked a controversy. Read more
Watch: Scared of Covid vaccine, man climbs tree; boatman manhandles health worker
Yet another incident of vaccine hesitancy came into light. A boatman in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh refused to take Covid vaccine and manhandled a health care worker on January 19. In an another video, a villager in the same district climbed a tree but after few hours of drama, took the vaccine eventually. The incident went viral on social media. Watch video
BJP MLA chased away by villagers in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh
BJP MLA Vikram Saini faced the ire of people in Munwarpur village here who forced him to return to his car and leave the venue. Read more
Maharashtra schools to reopen from January 24
Schools in Maharashtra are set to open for offline sessions from Monday ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.Students would have to wear masks at all times and school management must ensure the Covid-19 protocols and SOPs under the new normal. Read more
Why are men more likely to succumb to Covid-19?
It’s one of the most well-known takeaways of the pandemic: Men die of Covid-19 more often than women do.Early on, some scientists suspected the reason was primarily biological, and that sex-based treatments for men — like estrogen injections or androgen blockers — could help reduce their risk of dying. Read more
Novak Djokovic holds 80% stake in firm developing Covid-19 drug
The pandemic has blocked Novak Djokovic's march to tennis history, so the 34-year-old may be pinning his hopes on a cure for Covid to get his hands on another glorious grand slam before time runs out. Read more
Delhi riots convict Dinesh Yadav gets 5 years in jail
A Delhi court on Thursday sentenced a man to jail for five years in the first conviction in a case related to riots in Delhi in early 2020, which claimed lives of more than 50 people, and left hundred others injured. Read more
System being created where there is no place for any discrimination: PM Modi
Asserting that an India whose thinking and approach are innovative and decisions progressive is emerging, Prime Minister NarendraModisaid on Thursday that a system is being created in which there is no place for any discrimination. Read more
Seems peak of Covid 3rd wave in Delhi has gone past: Health Minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said it seems that the peak of the third Covid-19 wave has gone past in the national capital, even as he cautioned that the city is not out of the danger zone yet. Read more
Uproar in Goa after BJP denies ticket to Manohar Parrikar's son
Soon after the BJP on Thursday released the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa, the denial of a ticket to Utpal Parrikar, son of late chief minister and defence minister Manohar Parrikar, from Panjim seat sparked a controversy. Read more
Watch: Scared of Covid vaccine, man climbs tree; boatman manhandles health worker
Yet another incident of vaccine hesitancy came into light. A boatman in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh refused to take Covid vaccine and manhandled a health care worker on January 19. In an another video, a villager in the same district climbed a tree but after few hours of drama, took the vaccine eventually. The incident went viral on social media. Watch video
BJP MLA chased away by villagers in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh
BJP MLA Vikram Saini faced the ire of people in Munwarpur village here who forced him to return to his car and leave the venue. Read more
Maharashtra schools to reopen from January 24
Schools in Maharashtra are set to open for offline sessions from Monday ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.Students would have to wear masks at all times and school management must ensure the Covid-19 protocols and SOPs under the new normal. Read more
Why are men more likely to succumb to Covid-19?
It’s one of the most well-known takeaways of the pandemic: Men die of Covid-19 more often than women do.Early on, some scientists suspected the reason was primarily biological, and that sex-based treatments for men — like estrogen injections or androgen blockers — could help reduce their risk of dying. Read more
Novak Djokovic holds 80% stake in firm developing Covid-19 drug
The pandemic has blocked Novak Djokovic's march to tennis history, so the 34-year-old may be pinning his hopes on a cure for Covid to get his hands on another glorious grand slam before time runs out. Read more