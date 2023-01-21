DH Evening Brief: Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on PM Modi; 9 injured in Jammu twin blasts

Protest has personal, hidden agenda to dislodge current management of WFI: Federation
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has rejected all the allegations, including that of sexual harassment against its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement " in the sports body.
I will fight till am alive: DCW chief on BJP's 'fake sting' charge
Coming down heavily on the BJP which alleged that she had staged molestation to show Delhi police in a bad light, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday said she will keep fighting till she is alive.
Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 34 per cent jump in its standalone profit at Rs 8,312 crore for the quarter ended in December 2022, helped by healthy growth in net interest income.
RSS ideology and Netaji's ideals poles apart, don't coincide: Anita Bose Pfaff
Amidst the fanfare over RSS' plans to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary in the city on January 23, his daughter Anita Bose-Pfaff has said that the organisation's ideology and the nationalist leader's ideas of secularism and inclusiveness are "poles apart and do not coincide".
FTA negotiations with India 'well advanced', next round set to commence soon, says UK minister
Negotiations between Britain and India for an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA) are “well advanced”, with the next round of talks set to commence very soon, a UK Foreign Office minister told peers in a debate in Parliament here, asserting that a strong deal could boost the country's economy.
Hockey World Cup: Hardik-less India seek better show from strikers in must-win match against NZ
A below-par show against debutants Wales denying them a direct quarterfinal berth, hosts India would look to address their attacking woes against a plucky New Zealand for a place in the last-eight stage of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup here on Sunday.
Govt blocks access to BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots
The Centre has issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question, sources said.
Nine injured in twin blasts in Jammu ahead of Rahul's arrival for Bharat Jodo Yatra
At least nine persons were injured in twin blasts in Narwal area on the outskirts of Jammu city on Saturday, police said.
