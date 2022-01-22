DH Evening Brief: January 22, 2022

Beating Retreat to miss Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me'
Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me' will not be played at the Beating Retreat ceremony, the culmination of Republic Day celebrations, on January 29, for the first time in the history of national day celebrations since 1950.
Covid-positive foreign travellers no longer need to stay at isolation facility
Travellers from any country arriving in India, who test Covid positive, will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility from Saturday, but have to quarantine themselves at home according to protocols, authorities said.
Elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir soon, says Amit Shah
Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after completion of the ongoing delimitation process and statehood will be restored once the situation in the union territory becomes normal, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.
Many in Punjab Congress want Channi to be CM face; top brass says fighting polls under collective leadership
There is a growing clamour within the Punjab Congress over the need to declare a chief ministerial candidate for next month's assembly polls, with many senior leaders throwing their weight behind Charanjit Singh Channi, the state’s first chief minister from the scheduled caste community.
Denied ticket by BJP, ex-Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar to quit party
Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who was denied ticket by the party for the next month's state Assembly elections, on Saturday said he will resign from the ruling party.
UP elections | Why are political parties wooing women?
When Priyanka Gandhi announced in December 2021 that the Congress would reserve 40 per cent of its tickets in Uttar Pradesh for women, it set the ball rolling for other political parties as well.
Read More
Beating Retreat to miss Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me'
Mahatma Gandhi's favourite hymn 'Abide With Me' will not be played at the Beating Retreat ceremony, the culmination of Republic Day celebrations, on January 29, for the first time in the history of national day celebrations since 1950.
Read More
Ahead of elections, Mayawati's intriguing silence has confused Dalits in Uttar Pradesh
A near absence of BSP supremo Mayawati in the Uttar Pradesh electoral battlefield has not only baffled her rivals but has also left the Dalits, her core vote bank in the state, confused.
Read More
Covid-positive foreign travellers no longer need to stay at isolation facility
Travellers from any country arriving in India, who test Covid positive, will not mandatorily be managed at an isolation facility from Saturday, but have to quarantine themselves at home according to protocols, authorities said.
Read More
Six killed, several injured in 20-storeyed Mumbai building fire
Six persons were killed and 17 others were injured after a fire broke out in the Kamala Building at Nana Chowk in the Grant Road area of south Mumbai on Saturday morning.
Read More
UP Polls: Swing constituencies under special focus of parties
Major political parties are paying special attention to 47 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where the victory margin was less than 5,000 votes in the last Assembly election.
Read More
EC holds virtual meets to decide on whether ban on physical rallies should continue
The Election Commission is holding a series of virtual meets on Saturday to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows to prevent the spread of coronavirus should continue.
Read More
Elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir soon, says Amit Shah
Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held after completion of the ongoing delimitation process and statehood will be restored once the situation in the union territory becomes normal, Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.
Read More
UP Polls: Owaisi announces alliance, proposes 2 CMs, 3 deputy CMs
A 'Third Front' comprising All India Majli-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and two other outfits, Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha, was formed in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.
Read More
Many in Punjab Congress want Channi to be CM face; top brass says fighting polls under collective leadership
There is a growing clamour within the Punjab Congress over the need to declare a chief ministerial candidate for next month's assembly polls, with many senior leaders throwing their weight behind Charanjit Singh Channi, the state’s first chief minister from the scheduled caste community.
Read More
Denied ticket by BJP, ex-Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar to quit party
Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who was denied ticket by the party for the next month's state Assembly elections, on Saturday said he will resign from the ruling party.
Read More