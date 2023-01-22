DH Evening Brief: 9 dead in LA shooting | Rijiju stokes Collegium row | TMC won't join CPI(M)-Cong alliance in Tripura
DH Evening Brief: 9 dead in LA shooting | Rijiju stokes Collegium row | TMC won't join CPI(M)-Cong alliance in Tripura
updated: Jan 22 2023, 18:05 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. Sgt Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early Sunday that the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Ave in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said.
Kiren Rijiju shares views of retired judge who says SC 'hijacked' Constitution by deciding to appoint judges
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday sought to support the views of a retired high court judge, who said the Supreme Court "hijacked" the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself. The government and the judiciary have been at loggerheads over the process of appointment of judges to the higher judiciary. Read More...
TMC will not join CPI(M)-Congress alliance in Tripura
The Trinamool Congress will not join the CPI(M)-Congress alliance in the ensuing Tripura Assembly election, a senior party leader said on Sunday. Tripura Trinamool Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas said TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Tripura on February 6 to campaign for party candidates.
WFI's emergency general council meeting in Ayodhya called off
The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) emergency general council meeting, scheduled here for Sunday, was called off after the Sports Ministry directed it to suspend all ongoing activities owing to the various allegations against the sports body and its president.
Boys should understand that no means no: Kerala HC on sexual harassment cases
Pointing out that instances of sexual harassment against students are increasing and mostly boys are facing the allegations, a division bench of the Kerala High Court has stressed the need for change in the present education system by making lessons in good behaviour and etiquette part of the curriculum.
'Pathaan' row: Assam CM assures Shah Rukh Khan of law and order, day after 'Who is SRK?' remark
Hours after the Assam Chief Minister quipped, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan and we have may Shah Rukh Khans here," amid protests in Guwahati over his film Pathaan, Sarma said that the actor spoke to him and "expressed concern".
3,000-page draft chargesheet prepared in Shraddha Walker murder case
More than two months after the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case first came to light, the Delhi Police have prepared a draft chargesheet that runs over 3,000 pages long. The chargesheet is based on the testimony of about 100 witnesses and on forensic evidence.Read more
National parties wooing TIPRA Motha, the trump card in the game of Tripura politics
The TIPRA Motha led by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, which rules over the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council on its part has been demanding a ‘Greater Tipraland’, comprising of all areas where the tribals of Tripura live including TTADC areas as well as areas elsewhere and has strategically stated it would support any party or alliance which agrees to its demands. Read More...
16 years at Google, this employee was sacked at 3 am
As Google announced job cuts of 12,000 workers, one of its employees, who worked at the company for 16 years, was fired at 3 a.m. following an automated account deactivation. Read More...
9 killed in shooting near LA after Lunar New Year festival
Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said. Sgt Bob Boese of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said early Sunday that the shooting occurred at a business on Garvey Ave in Monterey Park. The shooter is a male, Boese said.
Read More...
Kiren Rijiju shares views of retired judge who says SC 'hijacked' Constitution by deciding to appoint judges
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday sought to support the views of a retired high court judge, who said the Supreme Court "hijacked" the Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself. The government and the judiciary have been at loggerheads over the process of appointment of judges to the higher judiciary. Read More...
TMC will not join CPI(M)-Congress alliance in Tripura
The Trinamool Congress will not join the CPI(M)-Congress alliance in the ensuing Tripura Assembly election, a senior party leader said on Sunday. Tripura Trinamool Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas said TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Tripura on February 6 to campaign for party candidates.
Read More...
WFI's emergency general council meeting in Ayodhya called off
The Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) emergency general council meeting, scheduled here for Sunday, was called off after the Sports Ministry directed it to suspend all ongoing activities owing to the various allegations against the sports body and its president.
Read More...
Boys should understand that no means no: Kerala HC on sexual harassment cases
Pointing out that instances of sexual harassment against students are increasing and mostly boys are facing the allegations, a division bench of the Kerala High Court has stressed the need for change in the present education system by making lessons in good behaviour and etiquette part of the curriculum.
Read More...
'Pathaan' row: Assam CM assures Shah Rukh Khan of law and order, day after 'Who is SRK?' remark
Hours after the Assam Chief Minister quipped, "Who is Shah Rukh Khan and we have may Shah Rukh Khans here," amid protests in Guwahati over his film Pathaan, Sarma said that the actor spoke to him and "expressed concern".
Read More...
China reports nearly 13,000 Covid deaths over last week
China reported nearly 13,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals between January 13 and 19, after a top health official said the vast majority of the population has already been infected by the virus.
Read More...
3,000-page draft chargesheet prepared in Shraddha Walker murder case
More than two months after the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case first came to light, the Delhi Police have prepared a draft chargesheet that runs over 3,000 pages long. The chargesheet is based on the testimony of about 100 witnesses and on forensic evidence.Read more
National parties wooing TIPRA Motha, the trump card in the game of Tripura politics
The TIPRA Motha led by Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, which rules over the Tripura Tribal Autonomous District Council on its part has been demanding a ‘Greater Tipraland’, comprising of all areas where the tribals of Tripura live including TTADC areas as well as areas elsewhere and has strategically stated it would support any party or alliance which agrees to its demands. Read More...
16 years at Google, this employee was sacked at 3 am
As Google announced job cuts of 12,000 workers, one of its employees, who worked at the company for 16 years, was fired at 3 a.m. following an automated account deactivation. Read More...