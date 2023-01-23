DH Evening Brief: SC to set up 3-judge bench in hijab case; Mary Kom to head panel to probe allegations against WFI president

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari says he wants to resign
Under fire from Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for his comments on legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has expressed his desire to step down.
Uddhav, Prakash Ambedkar announce 'Shiv Shakti-Bhim Shakti' alliance to jointly fight Lok Sabha elections
On a significant day in the political history of Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena group headed by Uddhav Thackeray and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar came together under one umbrella to forge an alliance in the run-up to the local bodies polls in Maharashtra and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.
UK petition demands independent probe into BBC series on Modi
A new online petition has demanded an independent probe into a "serious breach" by the BBC in its duties as a public broadcaster in the UK over the controversial documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Will get married when right girl comes along, bar 'very high' because of my parents: Rahul Gandhi
Viewed as India’s most eligible bachelor by some, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says he’ll get married when the right girl comes along and part of the problem is that his parents' “really lovely marriage” has set the bar very high.
CEC Rajiv Kumar flags threat of 'deep fake narratives' to polls
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday flagged the disturbing trend of "deep fake narratives" to elections in India and abroad where "disruptive elements" attempt to alter public perception and mislead people by repetitively presenting fake as fact.
Congress will use its full power to get statehood reinstated: Rahul Gandhi in Jammu and Kashmir
The demand for statehood is Jammu and Kashmir's biggest issue and the Congress will use "our full power" to get it reinstated, party MP Rahul Gandhi said on Monday as his Bharat Jodo Yatra arrived here to a grand welcome.
Overdependence on Harmanpreet, Hardik's injury cost India dear in disastrous WC campaign
Patchy, inconsistent and lack of execution. These are the words used frequently by head coach Graham Reid during India's disastrous FIH Men's World Cup campaign, which undid the team's historic bronze-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics.
SC to set up 3-Judge Bench to take up Hijab ban in Karnataka PUC colleges
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider a plea for setting up a three-judge bench to take up a plea against ban on Hijab in classrooms of Pre-University Colleges in Karnataka.
MC Mary Kom to lead Oversight Committee to probe allegations against WFI president
Boxing great MC Mary Kom will lead a five-member Oversight Committee that will probe sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Few takers for K Chandrashekar Rao's national ambition
About 31 years ago, NTR launched Bharat Desam with national ambitions. It failed to take off. Will KCR’s national ambitions face a similar fate?
WFI protests put BJP in a tight corner
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh might have been asked to step aside, but the BJP would not want to abandon the six-time MP given that national polls are in 2024
'Not afraid of the virus': Wuhan turns page on Covid, three years on
Residents of China's Wuhan said Monday they were hopeful for the future and no longer afraid of Covid-19, three years after the city was locked down over what was then a mysterious virus.
