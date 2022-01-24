DH Evening Brief: January 24, 2022

Pakistan wanted Sidhu reinstated as Punjab minister: Amarinder Singh
Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday claimed he had got a message from Pakistan to reinstate Navjot Singh Sidhu in his government because he was an old friend of their prime minister.
Former Zimbabwe cricket captain Taylor says he took drugs, bribe from Indian businessman
Former Zimbabwe cricket captain BrendanTaylorrevealed Monday in a tweet he took cocaine, a $15,000 bribe from an Indian businessman to fix matches and that he faces a multiple-year ban from international cricket.
Swiggy raises Rs 5,200 crore in funding round led by Invesco
SoftBank-backed Indian food delivery firm Swiggy said on Monday it raised Rs 5219 crore ($700 million) in a funding round led by US investment firm Invesco , as competition intensifies for quick delivery of food and grocery in Asia's third-largest economy.
Viral videos & dinner with Kejriwal: AAP seeks 'ek mauka' from voters in new campaign
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday formally anointed himself as the AAP's mascot for the Assembly elections in five states by launching the election campaign 'Ek Mauka Kejriwal Ko' (One Chance for Kejriwal) and appealed to Delhiites to seek support for his party and upload videos of how the national capital has transformed under him.
Punjab seat sharing: BJP to contest in 65 seats, PLC in 37, SAD (Sanyukt) in 15
The BJP in Punjab will contest in 65 assembly seats, the Punjab Lok Congress in 37 seats and the SAD (Sanyukt) in 17 seats, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Monday as he announced the seat sharing agreement between his party and its allies for the February 20 state polls.
BJP legislator says crop production increases if 'gaumata' enter fields
As the issue ofstray cattle threatens to become a major plank for the non-BJP parties in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, a saffron party MLA has said that crop production increases if the 'gaumata (cow) enter someone's fields, triggering sharp protests from farmers.
'Dangerous' to assume Omicron is last variant: WHO head
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it would be dangerous to assume that the highly transmissable Omicron was the last variant to emerge and that the world was in the 'end game' of the pandemic.
Jo Jinnah se kare pyar, wo Pakistan se kaise kare inkaar: BJP's dig at Akhilesh Yadav
BJP on Monday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav of being a 'Pak Premi' (Pakistan lover) and sought his apology over his remarks that the saffron party brought Pakistan into the polls to gain electoral mileage even as it said that the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh was between Ganga Expressway and 'Mafia' Expressway.
