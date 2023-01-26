DH Evening Brief: India showcases military might on R-Day; Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine launched
DH Evening Brief: India showcases military might on R-Day; Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine launched
updated: Jan 26 2023, 18:14 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
India showcases military might and cultural heritage at Kartavya Path on 74th Republic Day
India's military prowess infused with a spirit of "aatmanirbharta" and diverse and vibrant cultural heritage were showcased on the Kartavya Path as the nation celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday.
Budget may cheer middle class; sops including 80C limit hike on the cards
The finance ministry is considering proposals to benefit the middle class in its last full Budget of the Narendra Modi 2.0 government to be presented on February 1 in the Lok Sabha.The finance ministry is looking into proposals sent by various government departments on specific steps which may be announced in the Budget, benefitting a large section of the middle class, sources said.
AAP to contest in 'as many as seats as possible' in Nagaland Assembly polls
The Aam Aadmi Party will contest in as many seats as possible in the upcoming Nagaland Assembly polls, its Northeast In-Charge Rajesh Sharma said.He also said that former MLA Asu Keyho has been made the president of the Nagaland unit of AAP.
Elections to the 60-member Assembly will be held on February 27.
Hindutva tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose is meant to confuse
Mohan Bhagwat’s comments in Kolkata, on January 23, on the 126th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose show that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is keen to claim his legacy. He declared that the RSS was moving ahead with the same national agenda as Bose — of “building a glorious India”, creating “a true human being”, and performing “collectively in various spheres”. These generalities can mean anything, and are hard to disagree with.
Adani Group says evaluating taking action against Hindenburg Research
Adani Group said on Thursday it is evaluating "remedial and punitive action" under USand Indian laws against short-seller Hindenburg Research, which in a report accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens.
SRK's 'Pathaan' sets cash register ringing with Rs 55 crore opening, highest for any Hindi movie
Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback to the big screen with his new Hindi filmPathaanraising a whopping Rs 55 crore nett and its dubbed versions bringing in additional Rs 2 crores on the opening day, the makers announced on Thursday.
India slams vandalisation of three Hindu temples in Australia; glorification of anti-India terrorists
India on Thursday strongly condemned the recent vandalisation of three Hindu temples here and the graffiti on them which included the glorification of anti-India terrorists in Australia."The frequency and impunity with which the vandals appear to be operating are alarming, as are the graffiti which include the glorification of anti-Indian terrorists," the Indian High Commission in Canberra said in a strongly worded statement.
Rybakina beats Azarenka to reach first Australian Open final
Elena Rybakina stormed to her first Australian Open final with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Victoria Azarenka on Thursday, wearing the twice champion down in a cagey first set before dominating to close out the match.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam named as ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year 2022
Pakistan captain Babar Azam was named as winner of the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022 award, winning the coveted honour for the second year in a row. He had competition from Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa, West Indies' opener Shai Hope and Zimbabwe's off-spin all-rounder Sikandar Raza.
