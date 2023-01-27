DH Evening Brief: Cong accuses govt of Yatra security lapse in J&K; 24 students held over BBC Modi film screening in DU
DH Evening Brief: Cong accuses govt of Yatra security lapse in J&K; 24 students held over BBC Modi film screening in DU
updated: Jan 27 2023, 18:34 ist
Congress accuses government of security lapses during Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K
Accusing the Jammu and Kashmir administration of “a serious security breach” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, decided to suspend his Bharat Jodo Yatra as the march entered the Valley in the afternoon.
24 students detained in ruckus over BBC documentary film screening at DU
Delhi Police on Friday detained 24 students from the Delhi University's Arts Faculty for planning to screen the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots, a senior police official said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Around 4 pm, some 20 people came outside the Arts Faculty gate to screen the banned BBC documentary. As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquility in the area, they were asked to disperse from there.When they did not, they were peacefully detained. A total of 24 people were detained."
DGCA fines Go First Rs 10L for leaving behind 55 passengers in Bengaluru airport
The country's civil aviation regulator on Friday slapped a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Go First airline for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bengaluru airport after finding inadequacies in its operations.
SEBI increases scrutiny of Adani Group after Hindenburg report
Market regulator SEBI has increased scrutiny of deals by the Adani Group over the past year and will study a report issued by short-seller Hindenburg Research to add to its own ongoing preliminary investigation into the group’s foreign portfolio investors, according to two sources aware of the matter.
Djokovic, Tsitsipas set up Australian Open final clash
Nine-times champion Djokovic will meet third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's decider after the Greek booked his first final at Melbourne Park by beating Russian Karen Khachanov in the earlier semi-final.
Bommai assures report on fulfilling 2018 BJP manifesto promises
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said his government will come out with an "action taken report" during the upcoming state budget, regarding the fulfilment of the promises made by the ruling BJP, ahead of the 2018 assembly polls.
Congress seeks discussion on China in Budget session of Parliament
The Congress on Friday took serious note of a research paper presented at the DGP-IGP annual conference, alleging that it has exposed the government's "weak-kneed approach" towards China and demanded a discussion on the issue in the Budget session of Parliament.
India issues notice to Pakistan seeking modification to Indus Waters Treaty
India has issued a notice to Pakistan for modification of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of September 1960 following Islamabad's "intransigence" on its implementation, government sources said on Friday.
