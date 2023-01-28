DH Evening Brief: 1 IAF pilot killed in Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP; Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed as Amrit Udyan
updated: Jan 28 2023, 18:10 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
IAF's Sukhoi, Mirage aircraft crash in MP's Morena; one pilot killed
A Sukhoi 30MKI and a Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district during a routine training mission on Saturday, killing a pilot and injuring two who ejected safely.
Bankers on Adani $2.5 bn share sale consider delay, price cut after rout
Bankers on the $2.5 billion share sale of Adani Enterprises are considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price after shares plunged on a US short seller's report, said three people familiar with the deal.
Screened BBC documentary on institute’s campus: FTII students’ association
The students’ association of the Film and Television Institute of India screened the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots on the campus of the premier acting school, said the student body on Saturday.
Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly the biggest challenge of his career after a US short seller cast doubts on his business practices, hammering shares in his companies and his reputation.
US embassy, consulates in India plan to process 'record' number of visas in 2023
The US embassy and its consulates in India plan to process a "record" number of visas for Indians this year, Mumbai Consular Chief John Ballard said, in view of delays and a backlog in almost every visa category.
