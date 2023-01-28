DH Evening Brief: 1 IAF pilot killed in Sukhoi-Mirage crash in MP; Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed as Amrit Udyan

  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 18:10 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
    IAF's Sukhoi, Mirage aircraft crash in MP's Morena; one pilot killed

    A Sukhoi 30MKI and a Mirage-2000 aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district during a routine training mission on Saturday, killing a pilot and injuring two who ejected safely.

    Rashtrapati Bhavan's Mughal Gardens renamed as Amrit Udyan

    The Central government on Saturday renamed the famed Mughal Gardens in New Delhi's Rashtrapati Bhavan to Amrit Udyan as part of a move to mark 75 years of Independence.

    Sabalenka beats Rybakina in Australian Open final; claims first-ever Grand Slam

    An emotional Aryna Sabalenka battled back from a set down to beat Elena Rybakina and win the Australian Open on Saturday for her first Grand Slam title.

    Security measures for Bharat Jodo Yatra stricter than on January 27: Congress

    Security measures for the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir on Saturday were stricter than a day before when Rahul Gandhi had to cancel his foot march, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said here.

    DU forms 7-member panel to probe ruckus outside Arts Faculty over BBC documentary screening

    The Delhi University on Saturday formed a 7-member committee to investigate the ruckus outside the Arts Faculty building over the screening of a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

    Bankers on Adani $2.5 bn share sale consider delay, price cut after rout

    Bankers on the $2.5 billion share sale of Adani Enterprises are considering extending the sale or cutting the issue price after shares plunged on a US short seller's report, said three people familiar with the deal.

    Screened BBC documentary on institute’s campus: FTII students’ association

    The students’ association of the Film and Television Institute of India screened the controversial BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots on the campus of the premier acting school, said the student body on Saturday.

    Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm

    Gautam Adani, the school drop-out turned billionaire who rose to become Asia's richest man, faces possibly the biggest challenge of his career after a US short seller cast doubts on his business practices, hammering shares in his companies and his reputation.

    Rs 300 crore in three days: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' continues dream run at global box office

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan took its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 313 crore as the film continued to perform outstandingly at the ticket window.

    Flight services resume at Kathmandu airport after system failure

    Flight operations at theat Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal resumed on Saturday evening, hours after officials reported a disruption in services owing to a system failure.

    US embassy, consulates in India plan to process 'record' number of visas in 2023

    The US embassy and its consulates in India plan to process a "record" number of visas for Indians this year, Mumbai Consular Chief John Ballard said, in view of delays and a backlog in almost every visa category.

