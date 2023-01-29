DH Evening Brief: Odisha minister shot at, accused nabbed; Djokovic wins Australian Open, his 22nd Grand Slam
DH Evening Brief: Odisha minister shot at, accused nabbed; Djokovic wins Australian Open, his 22nd Grand Slam
updated: Jan 29 2023, 18:31 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot at by ASI
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, a senior officer said. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister, who was on his way to attend a programme in the district, had alighted from the car to greet people. Read More...
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in Australian Open final; clinches 22nd Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men's singles finals, at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. Djokovic beat Greece's Tsitsipas 3-6, 6(4)-7(7) and 6(5)-7(7), to clinch his 10th Australian Open title, the most by a player. Read More...
Hindu outfits, BJP take out huge rally against 'love jihad' in Mumbai
In a massive show of strength, several Hindutva organisations under the banner of Sakal Hindu Samaj and right-wing political parties came together in Mumbai to demand a ban on what they described as 'love jihad'and 'land jihad'. Read More...
IAF crash: Mirage plane's black box, part of Sukhoi flight data recorder found
The black box of Mirage 2000 and a part of the flight data recorder of Sukhoi-30MKI jet, which crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, have been found from the wreckage, an official said on Sunday. Read More...
PIL filed in Supreme Court challenging Centre's decision to ban BBC documentary on Modi
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to "ban" a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in the country, alleging it was "malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional". The PIL filed by advocate ML Sharma also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and were involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots. Read More...
Lord Krishna, Hanuman world's greatest diplomats: EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world. He was speaking on Saturday while interacting with the audience in Maharashtra's Pune city in a question-answer session during the launch of Bharat Marg, the Marathi translation of his book The India Way. Read more...
Challenges galore for Congress on path to 2024, needs to answer 'what next' after Bharat Jodo Yatra
The Bharat Jodo Yatra may have galvanised the rank and file of the Congress party and helped improve the image of its leader Rahul Gandhi, but the party's path to parliamentary elections in 2024 remains strewn with many challenges, analysts and experts say. Read More...
Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 41
More than 40 people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine and caught fire in the southern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Sunday, officials said. Forty-one bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, some burned beyond recognition, district police officer Israr Umrani said. Read More...
Pall of gloom at Wing Commander's home following death in air crash
A pall of gloom has descended at the residence of Wing Commander Hanumanth Rao Sarathi, a day after he was killed in a plane crash between Sukhoi-30MKI and Mirage-2000 aircraft in Madhya Pradesh. Read More...
Odisha Health Minister Naba Das shot at by ASI
Odisha's Health and Family Welfare minister Naba Kishore Das was shot at allegedly by an assistant sub-inspector of police in Jharsuguda district on Sunday, a senior officer said. The incident took place in Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister, who was on his way to attend a programme in the district, had alighted from the car to greet people. Read More...
Djokovic beats Tsitsipas in Australian Open final; clinches 22nd Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men's singles finals, at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. Djokovic beat Greece's Tsitsipas 3-6, 6(4)-7(7) and 6(5)-7(7), to clinch his 10th Australian Open title, the most by a player. Read More...
Hindu outfits, BJP take out huge rally against 'love jihad' in Mumbai
In a massive show of strength, several Hindutva organisations under the banner of Sakal Hindu Samaj and right-wing political parties came together in Mumbai to demand a ban on what they described as 'love jihad'and 'land jihad'. Read More...
IAF crash: Mirage plane's black box, part of Sukhoi flight data recorder found
The black box of Mirage 2000 and a part of the flight data recorder of Sukhoi-30MKI jet, which crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, have been found from the wreckage, an official said on Sunday. Read More...
PIL filed in Supreme Court challenging Centre's decision to ban BBC documentary on Modi
A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court against the Centre's decision to "ban" a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots in the country, alleging it was "malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional". The PIL filed by advocate ML Sharma also urged the apex court to call and examine the BBC documentary - both parts I and II - and sought action against persons who were responsible and were involved directly and indirectly with the 2002 Gujarat riots. Read More...
Lord Krishna, Hanuman world's greatest diplomats: EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman were the greatest diplomats of the world. He was speaking on Saturday while interacting with the audience in Maharashtra's Pune city in a question-answer session during the launch of Bharat Marg, the Marathi translation of his book The India Way. Read more...
Challenges galore for Congress on path to 2024, needs to answer 'what next' after Bharat Jodo Yatra
The Bharat Jodo Yatra may have galvanised the rank and file of the Congress party and helped improve the image of its leader Rahul Gandhi, but the party's path to parliamentary elections in 2024 remains strewn with many challenges, analysts and experts say. Read More...
Bus crash in southern Pakistan kills at least 41
More than 40 people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine and caught fire in the southern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Sunday, officials said. Forty-one bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, some burned beyond recognition, district police officer Israr Umrani said. Read More...
Pall of gloom at Wing Commander's home following death in air crash
A pall of gloom has descended at the residence of Wing Commander Hanumanth Rao Sarathi, a day after he was killed in a plane crash between Sukhoi-30MKI and Mirage-2000 aircraft in Madhya Pradesh. Read More...