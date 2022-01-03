DH Evening Brief: January 3, 2022

Almost three months after eight people were killed in violence during a farmers' protest at Lakhimpur Kheri district, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing filed a charge sheet on Monday in which union Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish was named the key accused.
Farmer held for lynching BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri
A special investigation team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence made another arrest, of a farmer, in connection with the lynching of three BJP workers during the incident that took place on October 3, 2021.
Duanne Olivier dismissed out-of-form batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane off successive balls to leave Virat Kohli-less India reeling at 53 for 3 at lunch against South Africa on the opening day of the second Test, here Monday.
India taps into big data to crack down on tax evaders
Indian tax authorities have intensified a crackdown on alleged tax evaders, benefiting from big data analyses that makes it easier to spot compliance gaps and as revenue pressure looms before the end of the financial year in March.
Future asks court to declare Amazon arbitration illegal
Future Retail has asked a New Delhi court to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon Inc as illegal, arguing that the country's antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future.
With the addition of two new teams -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will now be a 10-team affair and the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league promises to be bigger than ever before.
The myth of forced conversions, fear of Hindutvawadis
Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Dr S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia are all Union ministers who've studied in Christian institutions. Yet, not one of them has felt disturbed enough to express concern over the ongoing attacks on Christians in states ruled by their party.
Internal rift widens in Punjab Congress ahead of polls
Ahead of the Assembly polls, the internal rift in Punjab Congress has widened with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu attacking his own government and ministers, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Call for more women in panel for marriage age grows
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu requesting for more representation and participation of women in the discussion on the eligible marriage age Bill as the 31-member panel had only one woman.
Many J&K police officials having ‘militant links’ may be terminated
Over 160 police personnel, including two inspectors, 11 sub inspectors and 49 assistant sub-inspectors, are on the radar for their alleged involvement in subversive/criminal/corrupt activities, and action against them is on the cards.
Delhi Police asks Twitter to remove 'Bulli Bai' content
Delhi Police have sought information from social media giant Twitter about the account that first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app and asked it to remove the offensive content, sources said here on Monday.
