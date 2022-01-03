DH Evening Brief: January 3, 2022

  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 18:16 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
    Lakhimpur Kheri charge sheet: Ashish Mishra key accused

    Almost three months after eight people were killed in violence during a farmers' protest at Lakhimpur Kheri district, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the killing filed a charge sheet on Monday in which union Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish was named the key accused.

    Karnataka BJP minister, Cong MP nearly get into brawl

    Karnataka IT/BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Congress’s Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh almost came to blows in full public view at a stage event in Ramanagara on Monday.

    Cong targets PM after Meghalaya Guv's 'arrogant' remark

    After Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "arrogant", senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge asked on Monday whether Malik's remarks were true.

    Farmer held for lynching BJP workers in Lakhimpur Kheri

    A special investigation team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence made another arrest, of a farmer, in connection with the lynching of three BJP workers during the incident that took place on October 3, 2021.

    India in trouble as Pujara, Rahane fail again

    Duanne Olivier dismissed out-of-form batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane off successive balls to leave Virat Kohli-less India reeling at 53 for 3 at lunch against South Africa on the opening day of the second Test, here Monday.

    India taps into big data to crack down on tax evaders

    Indian tax authorities have intensified a crackdown on alleged tax evaders, benefiting from big data analyses that makes it easier to spot compliance gaps and as revenue pressure looms before the end of the financial year in March.

    Future asks court to declare Amazon arbitration illegal

    Future Retail has asked a New Delhi court to declare arbitration proceedings in Singapore with Amazon Inc as illegal, arguing that the country's antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future.

    Unemployment rate hit four-month high in Dec: Report

    India's unemployment rate hit a four-month high in December, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Monday.

    Covid-19 vaccination drives for 15-18 age group kicks off

    Vaccination of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 began on Monday as inoculation centres across the country started administering the shots to the younger population.

    IPL 2022 promises to be bigger than ever before

    With the addition of two new teams -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad, the Indian Premier League (IPL) will now be a 10-team affair and the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league promises to be bigger than ever before.

    The myth of forced conversions, fear of Hindutvawadis

    Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Dr S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia are all Union ministers who've studied in Christian institutions. Yet, not one of them has felt disturbed enough to express concern over the ongoing attacks on Christians in states ruled by their party.

    Internal rift widens in Punjab Congress ahead of polls

    Ahead of the Assembly polls, the internal rift in Punjab Congress has widened with state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu attacking his own government and ministers, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

    Call for more women in panel for marriage age grows

    Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu requesting for more representation and participation of women in the discussion on the eligible marriage age Bill as the 31-member panel had only one woman.

    Many J&K police officials having ‘militant links’ may be terminated

    Over 160 police personnel, including two inspectors, 11 sub inspectors and 49 assistant sub-inspectors, are on the radar for their alleged involvement in subversive/criminal/corrupt activities, and action against them is on the cards.

    Delhi Police asks Twitter to remove 'Bulli Bai' content

    Delhi Police have sought information from social media giant Twitter about the account that first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app and asked it to remove the offensive content, sources said here on Monday.

