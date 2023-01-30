DH Evening Brief: 25 dead, hundreds injured in Peshawar blast; Asaram Bapu convicted in rape case
DH Evening Brief: 25 dead, hundreds injured in Peshawar blast; Asaram Bapu convicted in rape case
updated: Jan 30 2023, 18:51 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
25 killed, 120 injured in suicide blast at mosque in Peshawar police headquarter
A powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque during afternoon prayers on Monday in the high-security zone in Peshawar city in Pakistan, killing at least 25 people and wounding 120 others, mostly policemen, security and health officials said. Read More...
Gujarat court convicts godman Asaram Bapu in disciple's rape case
The Gandhinagar court in Gujarat on Monday convicted godman Asaram Bapu in a woman disciple rape case, as per PTI. Previously, in April 2018, a Jodhpur court had found him guilty of raping a 16-year-old in his ashram in the city and sentenced him to life behind bars. Read More...
Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Jain quits
Xiaomi Group's Global Vice President Manu Jain, announced his departure on Monday. "Change is the only constant in life," he said. Jain, who has worked with the company for 9 years said he was "lucky to have received so much love." Read More...
All-party meet ahead of Budget Session: Oppn raises Adani issue; YSR Cong calls for caste-based eco census
The government on Monday said it was willing to discuss every issue under rules during the Budget Session of Parliament and sought the support of the Opposition in running the proceedings smoothly. Read More...
Wasting SC's precious time: Rijiju slams Mahua Moitra and others for moving court against BBC documentary 'ban'
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday hit out at those moving the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying this is how they "waste" precious time of the top court. Read More...
Adani Group CFO says stocks rout similar to Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Adani Group has said a US short-seller's report on the business house was a "calculated attack" on the country and its institutions while a senior executive has compared a rout of its stocks with a colonial-era massacre. Read More...
Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike during a phone call in the run up to the invasion of Ukraine, a charge denied by Moscow. Read More...
Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid resigns
Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Monday resigned from his position following the host nation's disastrous outing at the just-concluded World Cup. Reid, who was appointed India coach in April 2019, led the team to a historic bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Read More...
Bharat Jodo Yatra leaves behind trail of issues, enthused party cadres, hope for 2024
The curtains may have come down on the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra here but it has left behind a trail of people's issues, enthused party cadres, controversies and a hope that the grand old party could mount a challenge in the general elections next year. Read More...
BBC documentary ‘ban’ reflects poorly on India, but we have a bigger problem now
Wehave two narratives about India emerging from the West — both are unflattering. Inevitably, in the Indian social media space, the loyalists are seeing a giant western conspiracy against Modi and Gautam Adani. Read More...
