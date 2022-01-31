DH Evening Brief: January 31, 2022

India's economy is expected to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in the fiscal beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, said the pre-Budget Economic Survey on Monday.
'O Mitron' far more dangerous than Omicron: Shashi Tharoor
"Far more dangerous than Omicron is 'O Mitron'," senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said on Monday in an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he flagged "increased polarisation" and the "weakening of democracy".
EC extends ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies till February 11
The Election Commission on Monday extended the ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions till February 11, but enhanced the number of people allowed in door-to-door campaigning from the present 10 to 20 and permitted a maximum of 1,000 people for physical public meetings.
Russia, US, Ukraine to square off at UN Security Council
The UNSecurity Council is scheduled to meet Monday for the first time on Russia's troop buildup and threatening actions against Ukraine at the request of the United States, and all key players are expected to square off in public over the possibility of a Russian invasion and its global impact.
Economic Survey forecasts 8-8.5% growth in FY23
Five years ago, rioters and muscle men used to be law unto themselves in UP: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying five years ago muscle men and rioters used to be the law unto themselves in Uttar Pradesh.
Here are key highlights of Economic Survey 2021-22
Following are the highlights of the Finance Ministry's Economic Survey 2021-22.
Mamata 'disturbed' by Bengal governor's posts, blocks him on Twitter
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she has blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter, "disturbed" by his regular posts against her government on the microblogging platform.
