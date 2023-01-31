DH Evening Brief: Economic Survey pegs India’s GDP growth in 6-6.8% range; Asaram Bapu sentenced to life imprisonment for rape
DH Evening Brief: Economic Survey pegs India’s GDP growth in 6-6.8% range; Asaram Bapu sentenced to life imprisonment for rape
updated: Jan 31 2023, 18:49 ist
Here are the top stories from this evening.
Economic Survey pegs India’s GDP growth for FY24 in the range of 6-6.8%
The Indian economy is projected to grow in the range of 6 to 6.8 per cent in 2023-24 as compared to the projected expansion of around 7 per cent in the current fiscal, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in the Parliament by Union Finance on Tuesday. Read More...
Gujarat court sentences Asaram Bapu to life imprisonment for raping disciple
A sessions court in Gandhinagar on Tuesday sentenced self-styled jailed "godman" Ashumal Thaumal Harpalani, also known as Asaram Bapu, to life imprisonment for raping a woman disciple at his ashram. A day earlier, the court had found him guilty of charges of rape, sodomy, illegal confinement, and criminal conspiracy, among other charges. Read More...
Bridge collapse in Gujarat: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel surrenders before court
Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel on Tuesday surrendered before a court in Morbi in connection with last year's suspension bridge collapse tragedy in which 135 people were killed. Patel was named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by police on Jan 27. Read More...
Families search for loved ones after Pakistan mosque blast kills 100
Distraught relatives thronged hospitals in Pakistan's Peshawar on Tuesday to look for their kin a day after a suicide bombing ripped through a crowded mosque in a heavily fortified area of the city, killing 100 people, mostly policemen. Read More...
Adani share sale fully subscribed after last-minute jump in bids
The Rs 20,000 crore share sale of Adani Group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises was fully subscribed on Tuesday after non-retail investors bid in big volumes, according to stock exchange data. Read More...
Air India urination case accused gets bail
A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. Read More...
'Ramcharitmanas' controversy takes political turn, SC, OBC outfits extend support to Maurya
The raging controversy over former Uttar Pradesh minister and senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya's remarks on the Hindu epic 'Ramcharitmanas' took a political turn after several SC and OBC outfits sprung to the minister's defence and declared that they would take out a foot march in Lucknow on Wednesday to back him and protest what they termed "objectionable" references to the Dalits (shudra), backward classes and women in some religious books. Read More...
Key expectations from last full Union Budget of Modi 2.0 govt
The last full-fledged budget of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government comes amid global headwinds and domestic macroeconomic challenges like slowing growth, high inflation and job losses. Read More...
World acknowledging India's tough stand on terrorism: President Droupadi Murmu
India has emerged as a country that is "connecting" today's "divided world" in some form or the other amid pressing global challenges and questions over relevance and efficacy of the decades-old international institutions, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday. Read More...
EV market likely to cross 1 crore sales mark per annum by 2030: Economic Survey
India's electric vehicles (EV) market is expected to grow to one crore units annual sales by 2030 and create 5 crore direct and indirect jobs, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23. Read More...
Visakhapatnam to be Andhra Pradesh's new capital, says CM Jaganmohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday said the state capital will be shifted to Visakhapatnam. Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam in March, he said he also would be shifting his office to the port city in the months to come. Read More...
