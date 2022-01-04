DH Evening Brief: January 4, 2022

'Bulli Bai' case: One more detained, Bengaluru student arrested
Mumbai cyber police have detained a woman, believed to be the main accused in the 'BulliBai' app case, from Uttarakhand and also arrested an engineering student from Bengaluru in the case, officials said on Tuesday. Read more
Modi, Kejriwal targeted for rallies, not wearing masks during Covid-19
With Covid-19 cases rising, political leaders are coming under attack for not wearing masks in public and conducting rallies with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is "often seen" without masks. Read more
Ambani’s Jio plans up to Rs 5,000 crore bond sale in debt market return
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd., India’s largest mobile phone carrier, is planning its biggest-ever rupee bond sale as it targets gains in market share. Read more
Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb Covid-19 surge
Delhi will have weekend curfew while government officers except those in essential services will work from home from Wednesday, as Covid-19 cases are surging in the national capital. Read more
Sensational Shardul sends South Africa packing for 229; India trail by 27 runs
A sensational seven-wicket haul from Shardul Thakur saw hosts South Africa bundle out for 229 in the first innings of the second Test on Day 2. Read more
Why are so many vaccinated people getting Covid lately?
A couple of factors are at play, starting with the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant. Omicron is more likely to infect people, even if it doesn't make them very sick, and its surge coincided with the holiday travel season in many places. Read more
Djokovic to defend Australian Open title after getting vaccination exemption
Novak Djokovic ended speculation over his Australian Open title defence by announcing on Tuesday that he would compete at the season's opening Grand Slam event after receiving a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against Covid-19. Read more
Delhi HC dismisses Future's plea to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the pleas moved by Future Group companies seeking a direction to the arbitration tribunal, which is adjudicating on Amazon's objections against their deal with Reliance, to take a decision on their application for the termination of the arbitration proceedings before moving any further. Read more
Parents fume after some Karnataka schools make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory
As kids in the 15-18 age group began getting jabbed against Covid-19 on Monday, parents began receiving messages. Read more
France detects new Covid-19 variant 'IHU', 12 infected
French researchers have detected a new Covid variant, probably of Cameroonian origin, and have temporarily named it as 'IHU'. Read more
