DH Evening Brief: January 5, 2022

  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 17:18 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
    Thanks to Channi, I returned to airport alive: PM Modi

    Following a "serious security lapse" that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a flyover in Punjab for around 20 minutes, the PM reportedly told Bhatinda airport officials to say "thanks" to Punjab CM Channi for he could reach the airport "alive".

    PM Modi stuck on flyover, Ferozepur rally cancelled

    A "serious security lapse" on Wednesday left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a flyover in Punjab for around 15-20 minutes, prompting authorities to abort his plans to visit the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala and attend a programme unveiling development projects worth around Rs 42,750 crore in Ferozepur.

    India reports first death linked to Omicron variant

    India on Wednesday reported its first Covid-19 death linked to the fast-spreading Omicron variant in the western state of Rajasthan, a federal health ministry official said.

    Third Covid vaccine dose won't be mix-and-match: Centre

    As the Centre readies to expand the Covid-19 vaccination campaign for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens from January 10, it announced on Wednesday that the third dose will not be a mix-and-match.

    Multivariant Covid vaccine booster shows promise, early data suggests

    A Covid-19 vaccine booster aimed at tackling multiple coronavirus variants shows promise in inducing a comprehensive immune response, early data suggests.

    UP Polls: Akhilesh asks Yogi to form 'Mafia BJP League'

    Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday sought to pick holes in Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's oft-repeated claims of cracking down on criminals and mafias in the state.

    'Populist' promises: Why cities need more self-government

    In India, we find cities are run by chief ministers who are not elected by city's citizens and hence utterly oblivious of the city's needs and demands.

    States paying through the nose for debt as cost soars past 7.16%

    The cost of debt funds for states has touched the highest level so far this fiscal with the weighted average cut-off crossing the 7.16 percentage points at the latest auctions, up 11 basis points (bps) over the past week, reflecting the hardening yields even for the government securities.

    SP video clip hits back on BJP's 'Farq Saaf Hai' film

    The Samajwadi Party has hit back at the Yogi Adityanath government's campaign 'Farq Saaf Hai', by tweeting a video clip that shows former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh playing cricket.

    Third accused held in 'Bulli Bai' app case

    The Mumbai cyber police Wednesday arrested one more student from Uttarakhand in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

    Dog finds help, leads cops to owner's car crash

    A German shepherd named Tinsley, first thought to be a lost dog, successfully led New Hampshire state police to the site of its owner's rollover crash.

