DH Evening Brief: January 6, 2022

Key conspirator in 'Bulli Bai' app case arrested from Assam
A 20-year-old engineering student, whom Delhi Police describes as the “main conspirator and creator” of the derogatory ‘Bulli Bai’ app that posted pictures of over 100 Muslim women and conducted online auctions, was arrested from Assam on Thursday. Read more
Gujarat: 6 factory workers die, 22 hospitalised after inhaling toxic chemical fumes
At least six persons were killed and 20 others are battling for life in a hospital after a gas leak in Surat early Thursday morning. Read more
Reliance invests Rs 1,489 crore for 25.8% stake in delivery firm Dunzo
Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm has invested $200 million (Rs 1,489 crore) in online delivery platform Dunzo as it looks to get a foothold in the country's rapidly growing market of quick delivery. Read more
India’s rising Omicron wave brings a grim sense of déjà vu
When the Omicron coronavirus variant spread through India late in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to be vigilant and follow medical guidelines. Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital region of Delhi, swiftly introduced night curfews, shut down movie theatres and slashed restaurants and public transport to half capacity. Read more
Exclusive | DH talks to 'humble politician Nograj' Danish Sait
Danish Sait is back withHumble Politiciann Nograjbut as a web series. Has the pandemic taken a toll on the wily politician? Vivek MV finds out. Watch video
Muslims in Hyderabad rush to get married ahead of passage of marriage age bill
The Central government's move of raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years has led to an unprecedented rush for marriages in the Muslim community in Hyderabad and other towns of Telangana. Read more
Satya Pal Malik and the emperor's new clothes
It is very odd that Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya, has launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Odder that even after three days, the government and the party are quiet. No counter; no riposte. Read more
Key conspirator in 'Bulli Bai' app case arrested from Assam
A 20-year-old engineering student, whom Delhi Police describes as the “main conspirator and creator” of the derogatory ‘Bulli Bai’ app that posted pictures of over 100 Muslim women and conducted online auctions, was arrested from Assam on Thursday. Read more
Gujarat: 6 factory workers die, 22 hospitalised after inhaling toxic chemical fumes
At least six persons were killed and 20 others are battling for life in a hospital after a gas leak in Surat early Thursday morning. Read more
Reliance invests Rs 1,489 crore for 25.8% stake in delivery firm Dunzo
Reliance Industries Ltd's retail arm has invested $200 million (Rs 1,489 crore) in online delivery platform Dunzo as it looks to get a foothold in the country's rapidly growing market of quick delivery. Read more
India’s rising Omicron wave brings a grim sense of déjà vu
When the Omicron coronavirus variant spread through India late in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the nation to be vigilant and follow medical guidelines. Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital region of Delhi, swiftly introduced night curfews, shut down movie theatres and slashed restaurants and public transport to half capacity. Read more
Exclusive | DH talks to 'humble politician Nograj' Danish Sait
Danish Sait is back withHumble Politiciann Nograjbut as a web series. Has the pandemic taken a toll on the wily politician? Vivek MV finds out. Watch video
Muslims in Hyderabad rush to get married ahead of passage of marriage age bill
The Central government's move of raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years has led to an unprecedented rush for marriages in the Muslim community in Hyderabad and other towns of Telangana. Read more
Satya Pal Malik and the emperor's new clothes
It is very odd that Satya Pal Malik, Governor of Meghalaya, has launched a frontal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Odder that even after three days, the government and the party are quiet. No counter; no riposte. Read more