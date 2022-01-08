DH Evening Brief: January 8, 2022

Assembly Election 2022: 5 states to go to vote from February 10 to March 7; counting on March 10
The country was put on election mode on Saturday, one of the crucial sets before the next Lok Sabha polls, with the Election Commission on Saturday announcing the voting schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa between February 10 and March 7.
One of the key talking points of the second Test following India’s defeat to South Africa was Rishabh Pant’s dismissal on the third day. From the legendary Sunil Gavaskar letting it rip during commentary to former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir admonishing him during the day’s analysis to many fans expressing their displeasure on social media, Pant’s wicket was deeply dissected.
OPINION | Calls for genocide, ghar wapsi: ‘Double-engine’ hatred
December 2021 saw a clearer manifestation of the BJP’s relentless efforts at parivartan — of transforming our society, promised in their election manifesto. The Karnataka Assembly passed the anti-conversion bill, a ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Haridwar called for genocide of Muslims, and our own promising young MP from Bengaluru exhorted all of Pakistan, too, to be converted to Hinduism through ‘ghar wapsi’, in what can only be described as Munna Bajrangi style.
Assembly Election 2022: 5 states to go to vote from February 10 to March 7; counting on March 10
The country was put on election mode on Saturday, one of the crucial sets before the next Lok Sabha polls, with the Election Commission on Saturday announcing the voting schedule for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa between February 10 and March 7.
Read more
Assembly Elections 2022: Full list of Covid-19 protocols
The Election Commission on Saturday declared the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.
Read more
Botched deliveries, unkept promises irk Ola Electric customers
When Ola Electric first revealed its plans to cut out the middleman and deliver its e-scooters directly to customers, industry watchers took notice.
Read more
Covid-recovered 3-5 times 'more prone' to Omicron infection than Delta
Individuals who have recovered from Covid-19 are three to five times more likely to be reinfected with the Omicron variant compared to Delta, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Read more
Criticism of Rishabh Pant unfair
One of the key talking points of the second Test following India’s defeat to South Africa was Rishabh Pant’s dismissal on the third day. From the legendary Sunil Gavaskar letting it rip during commentary to former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir admonishing him during the day’s analysis to many fans expressing their displeasure on social media, Pant’s wicket was deeply dissected.
Read more
OPINION | Calls for genocide, ghar wapsi: ‘Double-engine’ hatred
December 2021 saw a clearer manifestation of the BJP’s relentless efforts at parivartan — of transforming our society, promised in their election manifesto. The Karnataka Assembly passed the anti-conversion bill, a ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Haridwar called for genocide of Muslims, and our own promising young MP from Bengaluru exhorted all of Pakistan, too, to be converted to Hinduism through ‘ghar wapsi’, in what can only be described as Munna Bajrangi style.
Read more