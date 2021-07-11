DH Evening Brief: July 11, 2021

Cong demands BSY's resignation over corruption charges
Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and a judicial probe against him following allegations raised by a former state Pollution Control Board head that he was pressured to pay a bribe for his appointment. Read more
India evacuates diplomats, security personnel from Kandahar after days of intense fighting
India has evacuated about 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar, the former Taliban bastion in southern Afghanistan, after days of intense fighting, officials and a security source said Sunday.The insurgents claimed this week that they now control85 per cent of Afghanistan, much of it seized since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal from the country. Read more
Twitter names Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India
Twitter on Sunday named Vinay Prakash as the Resident Grievance Officer for India, itswebsiteshowed.The US-based company has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel -- chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users. All the three personnel have to be residents in India. Read more
Here's what may determine possibility of 3rd Covid wave
Renowned virologist and former INSACOG chairman Dr Shahid Jameel said that data from a quickly conducted serosurvey could suggest whether and when a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic may hit the country. Read more
Copa America: Neymar breaks down after Brazil's defeat (Pics)
Brazilian forward Neymar burst into tears after losing the Copa America final 0-1 to Messi's Argentina. Pictures of Neymar consoled by several of his teammates are doing the rounds on the internet. Here's a look at some of them.
Far from full vaccination, India may need booster dose
Even as India struggles to vaccinate a majority of the population with the required two doses, evidence suggests that a third dose (or "booster shot") may be required to contain the still-active pandemic. Read more
DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?
Two American billionaires, Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson, are set to fly to the edge of space this month. Branson, who co-founded spaceflight company Virgin Galactic, is to fly as early as on Sunday while Bezos, the world's richest person, has scheduled his space sojourn for July 20. Another aerospace company SpaceX, founded by the mercurial billionaire Elon Musk, has plans to send an all-civilian crew into orbit in September, though Musk himself will not fly. Here's the lowdown on this unusual race: Read more
Watch: Cops thrash reporters during UP panchayat polls
As BJP claimed victory in the Uttar Pradeshblock panchayat polls on Saturday, severalscattered incidents of violence were reported from 17 districts during the election process. Multiple incidents of stone-pelting, policemen thrashing reporters andresorting to baton-charge to disperse mobs werereported from different parts of the state. Watch video
The supporting cast in BJP's rise in the heartland
Choudhary Charan Singh projected himself as the undisputed leader of the peasantry from 'Patiala to Patna.' Post Emergency, when he joined Morarji Desai-led government at the Centre, it was widely believed he would hand over the reins of his home state to a fellow Jat from western Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Is investing in crypto worth the risk?
About a year back, I came to the conclusion that we’re moving from a process that’s been about redesigning financial services by leveraging technology to one that’s about actually redefining financial services, by changing the architecture that underlies our financial system, saidAmit Rajpal, chief executive officer, Marshall Wace Asia Ltd. Read more
Can BJP draw UP Assembly poll win with panchayat ink?
BJP, which won 67 of 75 district panchayat seats in Uttar Pradesh amid large scale violence, maybe touting the victory as an indicator of things to come in next year's assembly elections in the state, but the history shows a different picture. Read more
Cong demands BSY's resignation over corruption charges
Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and a judicial probe against him following allegations raised by a former state Pollution Control Board head that he was pressured to pay a bribe for his appointment. Read more
India evacuates diplomats, security personnel from Kandahar after days of intense fighting
India has evacuated about 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate in Kandahar, the former Taliban bastion in southern Afghanistan, after days of intense fighting, officials and a security source said Sunday.The insurgents claimed this week that they now control85 per cent of Afghanistan, much of it seized since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal from the country. Read more
Twitter names Vinay Prakash as Resident Grievance Officer for India
Twitter on Sunday named Vinay Prakash as the Resident Grievance Officer for India, itswebsiteshowed.The US-based company has been in the eye of a storm over its alleged failure to comply with the new IT rules in India, which mandates, among other requirements, the appointment of three key personnel -- chief compliance officer, nodal officer and grievance officer by social media platforms with over 50 lakh users. All the three personnel have to be residents in India. Read more
Here's what may determine possibility of 3rd Covid wave
Renowned virologist and former INSACOG chairman Dr Shahid Jameel said that data from a quickly conducted serosurvey could suggest whether and when a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic may hit the country. Read more
Copa America: Neymar breaks down after Brazil's defeat (Pics)
Brazilian forward Neymar burst into tears after losing the Copa America final 0-1 to Messi's Argentina. Pictures of Neymar consoled by several of his teammates are doing the rounds on the internet. Here's a look at some of them.
Far from full vaccination, India may need booster dose
Even as India struggles to vaccinate a majority of the population with the required two doses, evidence suggests that a third dose (or "booster shot") may be required to contain the still-active pandemic. Read more
DH Deciphers | Who will win the billionaire space race?
Two American billionaires, Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson, are set to fly to the edge of space this month. Branson, who co-founded spaceflight company Virgin Galactic, is to fly as early as on Sunday while Bezos, the world's richest person, has scheduled his space sojourn for July 20. Another aerospace company SpaceX, founded by the mercurial billionaire Elon Musk, has plans to send an all-civilian crew into orbit in September, though Musk himself will not fly. Here's the lowdown on this unusual race: Read more
Watch: Cops thrash reporters during UP panchayat polls
As BJP claimed victory in the Uttar Pradeshblock panchayat polls on Saturday, severalscattered incidents of violence were reported from 17 districts during the election process. Multiple incidents of stone-pelting, policemen thrashing reporters andresorting to baton-charge to disperse mobs werereported from different parts of the state. Watch video
The supporting cast in BJP's rise in the heartland
Choudhary Charan Singh projected himself as the undisputed leader of the peasantry from 'Patiala to Patna.' Post Emergency, when he joined Morarji Desai-led government at the Centre, it was widely believed he would hand over the reins of his home state to a fellow Jat from western Uttar Pradesh. Read more
Is investing in crypto worth the risk?
About a year back, I came to the conclusion that we’re moving from a process that’s been about redesigning financial services by leveraging technology to one that’s about actually redefining financial services, by changing the architecture that underlies our financial system, saidAmit Rajpal, chief executive officer, Marshall Wace Asia Ltd. Read more
Can BJP draw UP Assembly poll win with panchayat ink?
BJP, which won 67 of 75 district panchayat seats in Uttar Pradesh amid large scale violence, maybe touting the victory as an indicator of things to come in next year's assembly elections in the state, but the history shows a different picture. Read more