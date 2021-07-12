DH Evening Brief: July 12, 2021

Third Covid wave imminent: IMA says pilgrimage, tourist travel can wait
The IMA expressed concern on Monday over governments and people being complacent and engaging in mass gatherings without following Covid-19 protocols, saying these events are potential super spreaders for a third wave of the pandemic. Read more
Cars, buildings swept away in flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala
Flash floods triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots as bad weather also led to the closure of the airport here. Read more
23 killed, 27 hurt in incidents of lightning strike in Rajasthan
Twenty-three people, including 12 in Jaipur, were killed and 27 injured in incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan, officials said on Monday. Read more
Dip in average daily Covid-19 vaccination since June 21: Govt data
A decline in average daily vaccination against the coronavirus has been seen since June 21, when the new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced, government data showed. Read more
No intention of joining politics in future: Rajinikanth dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday announced that he has no plans to take the political plunge in the future, and dissolved his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), formed as a precursor to his political entry. The announcement by the actor came after he met office bearers of the RMM here on Monday morning. Read more
Sputnik V second dose shortage to delay full India rollout, says Dr Reddy's
India's full rollout of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Monday. Read more
Speculations rife about Ram Temple Trust reshuffle as RSS concerned over allegations of corruption in land purchase
Speculations were rife about a reshuffle in the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was overseeing the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, following allegations of irregularities against its general secretary Champat Rai in the purchase of land in the temple town. Read more
NEET 2021 to be held on September 12
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be held on September 12, 2021 across the country following Covid-19 protocols. Read more
Assam's BJP govt tables Bill to prohibit sale of beef in Hindu, Sikh, Jain-dominated areas, near temples
The BJP-led government in Assam on Monday tabled The Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 in the state Assembly that seeks to prohibit the sale of beef in areas predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and other non-beef eating communities. Read more
Retail inflation slightly eases to 6.26% in June
Retail inflation eased slightly to 6.26 per cent in June compared to 6.3 per cent in May, official data released on Monday showed. Read more
Djokovic set to become the greatest player of all time?
With a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title secured, Novak Djokovic has time and winning momentum on his side in the race to be crowned the greatest player of all time. Read more
Explained | How will the virus emergency affect the Tokyo Olympics?
A virus state of emergency began Monday in Japan's capital, as the number of new cases is climbing fast and hospital beds are starting to fill just 11 days ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Read more
