DH Evening Brief: July 13, 2021

NEET postgraduate exam to be conducted on September 11
TheNEETPostgraduate exam will be held onSeptember11,Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance test (NEET)-PG which was scheduled to be held on April 18 was postponed. Read more
Yashpal Sharma passes away: 9 lesser-known facts about the 1983 World Cup hero (PICS)
India's 1983 World Cup hero Yashpal Sharmadied of a heart attack on Tuesday (July 13) morning.He was 66 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. Here we take a look at some lesser-known facts about the legendary cricketer: See pics
S&P affirms India rating at lowest investment grade for 14th year in a row
S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday affirmed India's sovereign rating at the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-' for the 14th year in a row with a stable outlook, and said that the country's strong external settings will act as a buffer against financial strains despite elevated government funding needs over the next 24 months. Read more
Uttarakhand cancels Kawad Yatra 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic
The Uttarakhand government has cancelled Kawad Yatra this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hadurged that only a minimum number of people should participate in the annual Kawad Yatra and directed the strict implementation of the Covid-19 protocol. Read more
Echoes for population policy for Karnataka grow louder
BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pitched for bringing in a new population policy in Karnataka, on the lines of party ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to curb growing population amid limited natural resources. Read more
SII to produce Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine from September
The developers of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said on Tuesday a deal had been struck with Indian vaccine maker the Serum Institute to produce 30 crore doses annually."The parties intend to produce over 30 croredoses of the vaccine in India per year with the first batch expected in September 2021," the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement. Read more
This Tamil Nadu village is turning cow dung into electricity
Varadharajapuram in Tamil Nadu had a dung problem. With no cultivable land, the cow dung generated in the village was of no use to anyone and dumped into the nearby river. Now, the same cow dung is powering the village streetlights! Watch video
India's first Covid-19 patient contracts coronavirus again
A woman medico, who was India's firstCovid-19case, has tested positive again for the virus, health authorities in Thrissur said on Tuesday."She is reinfected with Covid-19. Her RT-PCR is positive, antigen is negative. She is asymptomatic," Thrissur DMO Dr K J Reena told PTI. Her samples were tested as she was prepared to go to New Delhi for study purposes. Then the RT-PCR result turned out to be positive, she said. Read more
Eyeing 2024, RSS formulates long-term plan for Bengal
After a stunning defeat of the BJP in the West Bengal elections despite a high-decibel election campaign by the saffron party with help from the well-oiled Sangh organisational machinery, and keeping in mind the general elections in 2024, the RSS has formulated a long-term strategy for the state to reach out to the people. Read more
Inflation stays elevated: When will the RBI act?
Consumer price-index based inflation stayed above the central bank's comfort zone for the second consecutive month in June, which rose by 6.26 per cent after rising 6.3 per cent in May. Consumer Inflation remained elevated due to rising prices of fuel and food. While the number was lower than the consensus estimate of 6.6 per cent, food prices pressure remains elevated, and energy prices continue to increase. Read more
