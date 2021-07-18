DH Evening Brief: July 18, 2021

Twenty five people died in house collapses triggered by landslides following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai, which caused severe water logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the financial capital on Sunday, officials said. Read more
Karnataka relaxes night curfew; colleges set to reopen
Karnataka government relaxed Covid-19 curbs on Sunday, allowing colleges to open from July 26 and theatres to operate with 50 per centcapacity from Monday. The night curfew hours were also relaxed from the existing 9 pm to 6 am, to 10 pm to 5 am. Read more
Oppn to target Modi govt on farm laws, Covid-19, fuel prices in Monsoon Session
Price rise, farmers' protest, Covid-19 management and vaccine shortage will find a forceful echo in the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting Monday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that his government was ready for "healthy and fruitful" discussions on various issues. Read more
Ministry of Cooperation | Why does the government want it and the opposition fear it?
The creation of a new Ministry of Cooperation has unsettled the opposition.Is there a link between cooperatives and political empires? Watch Archis Mohan decode this.
Covid-19 hospitalisations start to go up again in Bengaluru
Bengaluru saw an increase in the number of Covid-19 hospital admissions over the last couple of days, suggesting the second wave is not yet over and cases could rise in the absence of Covid-appropriate behaviour. Read more
In Pics | Heavy rains wreak havoc in Mumbai
It literally came like a bolt from the blue as India’s business hub of Mumbai and its suburbs received 200-plus mm rainfall accompanied by heavy thunder and lightning in barely three hours past midnight as most people slept. See pics
Reliance's O2C, new energy biz may be valued over $100 bn: Report
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's plans for investing Rs 75,000 crore in solar, batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen could create valuation of $36 billion (Rs 2.6 lakh crore) for the new energy business, Wall Street brokerage Bernstein Research said in a report. Read more
'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths
Smriti Mundhra’sIndian Matchmaking, the Netflix series lambasted for its casteist and sexist content, is now a contender for this year’s Emmy Awards meant to honour the best on US primetime television. It has been nominated in the ‘Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program’ category. The announcement has generated a mix of disappointment and anger among viewers of the series who believe that it is undeserving because it celebrates bigotry. Read more
Top oil producers agree on modest output boost from August
The world's leading oil producers agreed on Sunday to continue to modestly boost output from August, after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal earlier this month. Read more
326 sedition cases filed in India between 2014-19; only 6 convictions
A total of 326 cases were registeredin the countryunder the controversial colonial-era penal law on sedition between 2014 and 2019 in which just six persons were convicted.The Supreme Court last week observed that Section 124 (A) of the IPC -- offence of sedition--has beenenormously misusedandasked the Centre why it was not repealing the provision used by the British to "silence" people like Mahatma Gandhi to suppress the freedom movement. Read more
Flush with unicorns, India’s tech moment arrives
Last week marked a watershed for technology startups in India, as a record bout of fundraising shifted attention to the world’s second-most populous market, just as investors were becoming spooked by a crackdown on internet companies in China. Read more
25 killed in house collapses as rains lash Mumbai
Twenty five people died in house collapses triggered by landslides following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai, which caused severe water logging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the financial capital on Sunday, officials said. Read more
Karnataka relaxes night curfew; colleges set to reopen
Karnataka government relaxed Covid-19 curbs on Sunday, allowing colleges to open from July 26 and theatres to operate with 50 per centcapacity from Monday. The night curfew hours were also relaxed from the existing 9 pm to 6 am, to 10 pm to 5 am. Read more
Oppn to target Modi govt on farm laws, Covid-19, fuel prices in Monsoon Session
Price rise, farmers' protest, Covid-19 management and vaccine shortage will find a forceful echo in the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting Monday even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that his government was ready for "healthy and fruitful" discussions on various issues. Read more
Ministry of Cooperation | Why does the government want it and the opposition fear it?
The creation of a new Ministry of Cooperation has unsettled the opposition.Is there a link between cooperatives and political empires? Watch Archis Mohan decode this.
Covid-19 hospitalisations start to go up again in Bengaluru
Bengaluru saw an increase in the number of Covid-19 hospital admissions over the last couple of days, suggesting the second wave is not yet over and cases could rise in the absence of Covid-appropriate behaviour. Read more
In Pics | Heavy rains wreak havoc in Mumbai
It literally came like a bolt from the blue as India’s business hub of Mumbai and its suburbs received 200-plus mm rainfall accompanied by heavy thunder and lightning in barely three hours past midnight as most people slept. See pics
Reliance's O2C, new energy biz may be valued over $100 bn: Report
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd's plans for investing Rs 75,000 crore in solar, batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen could create valuation of $36 billion (Rs 2.6 lakh crore) for the new energy business, Wall Street brokerage Bernstein Research said in a report. Read more
'Indian Matchmaking' and some uncomfortable truths
Smriti Mundhra’sIndian Matchmaking, the Netflix series lambasted for its casteist and sexist content, is now a contender for this year’s Emmy Awards meant to honour the best on US primetime television. It has been nominated in the ‘Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program’ category. The announcement has generated a mix of disappointment and anger among viewers of the series who believe that it is undeserving because it celebrates bigotry. Read more
Top oil producers agree on modest output boost from August
The world's leading oil producers agreed on Sunday to continue to modestly boost output from August, after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal earlier this month. Read more
326 sedition cases filed in India between 2014-19; only 6 convictions
A total of 326 cases were registeredin the countryunder the controversial colonial-era penal law on sedition between 2014 and 2019 in which just six persons were convicted.The Supreme Court last week observed that Section 124 (A) of the IPC -- offence of sedition--has beenenormously misusedandasked the Centre why it was not repealing the provision used by the British to "silence" people like Mahatma Gandhi to suppress the freedom movement. Read more
Flush with unicorns, India’s tech moment arrives
Last week marked a watershed for technology startups in India, as a record bout of fundraising shifted attention to the world’s second-most populous market, just as investors were becoming spooked by a crackdown on internet companies in China. Read more