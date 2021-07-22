DH Evening Brief: July 22, 2021

Preparing to leave? BSY says will obey high command
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday said he was ready to accept any decision made by the BJP high command after July 26, when he completes two years in office."BJP has not allowed anyone above the age of 75 to be in power anywhere in the entire country. Yet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have shown special concern towards me," the 78-year-old Chief Minister said. Read more
Missing out on Covid-19 deaths unlikely: Govt cites 'robust system of reporting'
Refuting media reports that alleged India's Covid-19 death toll was "vastly undercounted", the government on Thursday said the reports assume that all excess mortality figures are Covid deaths, which is not based on facts and totally fallacious. Read more
NSO group flagged 'misuse risk' of its spyware before Pegasus row erupted
The disclosure that the phones of over 300 people in India were allegedly targeted using spyware Pegasus, supplied by an Israeli company NSO Group, has raised many serious ethical, political and legal questions. Not just India, but the Pegasus scandal has rocked countries across the world, with reports claiming that phones of world leaders, activists and journalists were hacked. Read more
Amid Covid-19 gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?
There is palpable tension, a sense of dread actually, but the Covid-hit Olympic Games starting on Friday or the 'Games of Hope' as the IOC desperately wants the world to believe, could prove to be a watershed for the biggest ever Indian contingent with shooters, boxers and wrestlers expected to lead an unparalleled medal rush. Read more
UP girl killed by family over 'modern lifestyle'
In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was killed, allegedly by her uncles and grandfather, who did not like her "modern lifestyle", in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria town.The body of the girl was found hanging from a bridge on a river on Deoria-Kasaya road, a few kilometres from the town on Tuesday. Read more
China Rains: Floodwaters wash away hundreds of cars - See Pics
Pictures show a pile of vehicles swept away by floods, blocking a highway in Zhengzhou, China. after a massive deluge paralyzed the city, leading to over two dozen deaths and millions of dollars in damages. See pics
I-T Dept raids Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar
The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted raids at the premises of Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar, whose coverage was critical on Narendra Modi government's Covid-19 management, in multiple cities on charges of tax evasion, evoking strong protests from the Opposition calling it an attempt to "scare and muzzle" media. Read more
7 in 10 Indians faced tech support scams in 2020
India witnessed a relatively high rate of tech support scams at 69 per cent in the last 12 months - among the highest globally - with a significant increase seen in such scams stemming from unsolicited calls, a Microsoft survey said on Thursday. Read more
Watch: Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez interviews buffalo in viral video
The video of Pakistani reporter Amin Hafeez interviewing a buffalo on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid has gone viral on the internet and netizens can’t stop reacting to it. Amin Hafeez has previously been seen doing such funny interviews with buffaloes, but this time the buffalo replied to him with a small “moo”. Watch video
Amazon accused of concealing facts in Future Group case
India's antitrust regulator has accused Amazon.com Inc of concealing facts and making false submissions when it sought approval for a 2019 investment in a Future Group unit, a letter to the US e-commerce giant seen byReutersshowed. Read more
How nations are learning to ‘let it go’ and live with Covid
England has removed nearly all coronavirus restrictions. Germany is allowing vaccinated people to travel without quarantines. Mask mandates are gone in Italy. Shopping malls remain open in Singapore. Eighteen months after the coronavirus first emerged, several governments in Asia and Europe are encouraging people to return to their daily rhythms and transition to a new normal in which subways, offices, restaurants and airports are once again full. Increasingly, the mantra is the same: We have to learn to live with the virus. Read more
