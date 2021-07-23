DH Evening Brief: July 23, 2021

Landslides, heavy rain kill nearly 60 in Maharashtra
Nearly 60 people were killed and over two dozen missing as a series of landslides shocked the coastal Konkan belt and Western Maharashtra. Read more
Karnataka HC quashes UP Police notice to Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari
The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed a notice issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police to Twitter India Managing Director Manish Maheshwari under section 41A of CrPC. Read more
No timeline can be indicated now on completing Covid-19 vaccination: Centre in Lok Sabha
No fixed timeline can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive but the government expects that all those above 18 years will be vaccinated by year-end, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. Read more
Top Kashmiri leaders, journalists, activists among potential Pegasus targets: Report
Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, family members of Syed Ali Shah Geelani and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, journalists and activists are among over 25 people from Jammu and Kashmir who are potential targets for surveillance using the controversial Israeli spyware Pegasus. Read more
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony starts under Covid cloud
The opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics began on Friday in a nearly empty stadium after a year-long pandemic postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy. Read more
Shilpa Shetty's first post since husband Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case
In her first post since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra in a porn films case, actor Shilpa Shetty has shared a quote from a book about surviving challenges. Read more
In Pics | Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Maharashtra's Ratnagiri
Chiplun, Khed and some other towns in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri were inundated following heavy rains. More than 50 per cent area of Chiplun, located around 250km from Mumbai and having a population of over 70,000, is submerged in floodwaters. See Pictures
Challenges galore before Mamata as she gears up to helm anti-BJP front
Riding on the back of her party's landslide assembly poll victory, TMC boss and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a clarion call for opposition unity to topple the Narendra Modi government in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but experts are of the view that optimism, for now, needs to be tempered, given the challenges anti-BJP forces have faced in the past. Read more
Great Barrier Reef avoids UNESCO 'in danger' listing
Australia on Friday avoided having the Great Barrier Reef listed as an endangered world heritage site by UNESCO, despite concerns about climate change-fuelled damage to the ecosystem's corals. Read more
Watch | Port expansion endangers turtles and livelihoods
Uttara Kannada's Honnavar is one of many non-major ports being developed by the government of Karnataka at a cost of Rs 600 crore. But, is the development taking place at the cost of the local fishing community's livelihood and the endangered olive ridley turtles? Watch the video below:
Can Facebook's $1 billion gamble help it regain lost cool?
Like internet personalities the world over, Kenyan TikTok comedian Mark Mwas was intrigued when Facebook announced a $1 billion plan to pay content creators like him. Read more
Screentime can make you feel sick: Here are ways to manage cybersickness
Do you ever feel like the light of your computer screen is burrowing into your eyes and making your head pulse? Or feel dizzy or nauseous after looking at your phone? While you might think these sensations are just eye strain or fatigue from looking at your screen for too long, they’re actually symptoms of a condition called cybersickness. Read more
