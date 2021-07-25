DH Evening Brief: July 25, 2021

Will I remain CM or not will be known by tomorrow: BSY
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow, but asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years. Read more
MI to play CSK on September 19 when IPL resumes in UAE
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will meet Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19 when the IPL resumes in the United Arab Emirates.The tournament was suspended in May after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble. Read more
UP BJP MLA slams own govt on oxygen shortage deaths
The BJP was left red-faced when one of its own legislators sought to dismiss the NDA government's claim that no deaths were caused by shortage of oxygen in the country. Shyam Prakash, BJP MLA from Gopamau seat in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district,said that hundreds had died owing to the shortage of oxygen when the second wave of Covid-19 was ravaging the country. Read more
Two Indian Covid-19 vaccines for children could be available soon
At least two homegrown Covid-19 vaccines for children could soon be available for the nationwide immunisation drive which so far is targeted at the adult population. At least 11% of the total three crore Covid-19 cases reported across the country was among the age-group below 20 years. Read more
In Pics | Telangana's Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site
The Ramappa temple at Palampet inTelangana's Warangal has been conferred the tag of UNESCO World Heritage site, the Culture Ministry said on Sunday.A 13th century engineering marvel named after its architect, Ramappa, was proposed by the government as its only nomination for the UNESCO World Heritage site tag for the year 2019. The temple is a 210 km drive from state capital Telangana. See pics
The X factor called Yediyurappa & the challenge to pick his successor
The government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa completes two years in office on Sunday and the writing on the wall suggests that he is spending his last days in office. Earlier this week, Yediyurappa dropped big hints that he is on his way out. Read more
Zomato IPO vaults 38-year-old founder Deepinder Goyal among India’s super rich
A 66 per cent stock jump on debut turned Zomato Ltd. founder Deepinder Goyal into a poster boy for India’s fledgling startup scene, pushing his fortune close to the $1 billion mark. Goyal is worth $650 million based on his current 4.7 per cent stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He also owns more than 368 million options that vest over the next six years, which if exercised would almost double his stake in the company, which now has a market capitalization of $13.3 billion. Read more
Watch: Decode This | Pegasus Row
In the past week, the monsoon session of the Parliament has been stalled following the Pegasus spyware row. As the leaked list continues to throw up numbers and names of prominent individuals in India, the question of accountability remains: Who is responsible for the current situation? Watch video
No crisis in Karnataka, Yediyurappa has done good work: Nadda
BJP national president J P Nadda ruled out any crisis in the Karnataka unit of the party, claiming that B S Yediyurappa had done a good job at handling state and party affairs in the southern state. "He has done good work. Karnataka is functioning well. Yediyurappa is handling everything," Nadda told a press conference in Panaji. Read more
Raut compares Pegasus snooping with Hiroshima bombing
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday asked who funded the alleged snooping of politicians and journalists by Pegasus and compared it with the Hiroshima bombing, saying while the attack on the Japanese city had resulted in death of people, the spying by the Israeli software led to "death of freedom". Read more
Kashmir's drug problem worsens as even 10-year-olds fall prey to heroin abuse
Children as young as 10 years old are falling prey to heroin abuse in Kashmir raising alarm bells for doctors and parents, who foresee a doomsday scenario if the problem is not nipped in the bud. When doctors examined Shahid (name changed), a 10-year-old boy from north Kashmir at the drug de-addiction Center of SMHS Hospital in Srinagar, they were shocked to know that he was a heroin abuser. Read more
