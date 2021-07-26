DH Evening Brief: July 26, 2021

B S Yediyurappa announces resignation as Karnataka CM
In an emotional announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced that he would resign, drawing curtains on the uncertainty that surrounded his future.“I have decided to resign from the post of chief minister,” a tearful Yediyurappa said while concluding his speech on the occasion of him completing two years in office. Read more
2 Colonels, ex-BSF chief under Pegasus scanner: Report
The then BSF Director General, an Inspector General in BSF, an ED official, a key staff of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as a retired RAW official and two Army Colonels who took the government to court on various issues were on a leaked list of potential targets for surveillance using the controversial Israeli spyware Pegasus. Read more
Proportion of child Covid-19 cases rises in Karnataka
An increase in the proportion of child Covid-19 cases over the last three weeks has pediatricians and other medical professionals watching developments closely. As per official data, pre-teens (children aged 0-9) represented an average of 3.5% of daily cases in the state in May. It rose to 4% in June and has now jumped to 4.4% in July. Among teenagers (aged 0-17), the proportion has remained a constant 8% to 9% statewide. Read more
Drug targets for pan-coronavirus treatment identified
Scientists have identified the most highly conserved drug-binding pockets in viral proteins from Covid-19 patient samples and from other coronaviruses, revealing the most promising targets for pan-coronavirus drugs. The researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada noted that safe and effective vaccines offer hope for an end to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the possible emergence of vaccine-resistant SARS-CoV-2 variants, as well as novel coronaviruses, make finding treatments that work against all coronaviruses as important as ever, they said. Read more
BSY's parting gift: Dearness allowance hike for staff
Karnataka on Monday ordered a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees by 10.25 percentage points, a parting gift of sorts by B S Yediyurappa who resigned as chief minister the same day.With this, the DA of employees will be 21.50 per centof their basic pay, according to an order issued by the Finance Department that Yediyurappa controlled. Read more
Olympic 2020: Top moments from biggest sporting event
Here are some best moments captured at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. See pics
Facebook, tech giants to target manifestos, militias in database
A counterterrorism organization formed by some of the biggest US tech companies including Facebook and Microsoft is significantly expanding the types of extremist content shared between firms in a key database, aiming to crack down on material from white supremacists and far-right militias, the group told Reuters. Read more
Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi no more
Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passed away due to ill health at her residence in Banashankari, Bengaluru, on Monday. She was 76.Called 'Abhinaya Sharadhe' (Goddess Sharadhe in acting), Jayanthi was a prominent name in the Kannada industryfrom 1960 to the late 80s. Having acted in over 500 films, Jayanthi has won six State awards (four Best Actress and two Best Supporting Actress). Read more
West Bengal forms inquiry panel to look into Pegasus snooping row
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that her government has set up an inquiry commission to look into the alleged Pegasus snooping row. Speaking to journalists at the State Secretariat, Mamata said the two-member commission shall comprise of former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya and former Supreme Court judge Madan Bhimrao Lokur. Read more
Paytm eyes Rs 16,600-crore IPO by October-end
Digital payments firm Paytm expects to launch its initial public offering (IPO) at around the end of October, pending regulatory approvals, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. Paytm, which has filed for a Rs 16,600 crore ($2.2 billion) IPO that will likely be the largest ever in India, also expects to break even in 18 months, the source said, declining to be named as the matter is not public. Read more
