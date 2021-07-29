DH Evening Brief: July 29, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to every Indian citizen to lead a 'Bharat Jodo' Andolan (Unite India Campaign) in his July 25 Mann Ki Baat radio talk show is duplicitous. He asserted, "It is our duty to ensure that our work helps closely knit, bind our India which is filled with diversity." Read more
Centre reserves 27% medical seats for OBCs, 10% for EWS
In a bid to prioritise medical education and make it more accessible the Centre on Thursday made a landmark decision on reservation for backward classes and economically weaker sections of the society. Read more
14 engineering colleges to offer education in 5 languages: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated everyone on the completion of one year of the New Education Policy and said even as Covid changed the entire education scenario, students adapted to online education easily. Read more
Cabinet selection after meeting top brass in Delhi: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the members of his Cabinet would be selected in a few days, after holding discussion with the BJP's national leaders in Delhi. Read more
Dhanbad additional judge dies in accident, police initiate probe
An additional district judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand died after being hit by an auto-rickshaw. “An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case”. Watch the video below:
IOU is Mamata Banerjee's khela: Will it work?
Mamata Banerjee's proposed "no vote for BJP" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is a version of the anti-Congressism that socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia pioneered in the 1960s. Psephologists later coined the term "Index of Opposition Unity", or IOU, to explain the electoral battles that characterized this anti-Congressism. However, Banerjee calls her strategy simply "khela hoga", or the game is on. Read more
Assam border dispute: A case of cartographers' lines vs people's perception of boundaries
Cartographers' lines drawn on survey maps pitted against local people's perception of traditional boundaries are at the root of a slew of border disputes between Assam and states that were carved out of it post-Independence.Read more
Boxing star Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics
Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom's (51 kg) pursuit of a second Olympic medal ended in the pre-quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games as she went down to 2016 edition's bronze-medallist Ingrit Valencia in a fiercely-fought showdown here on Thursday. Read more
Fact-Check: PM Modi’s UP speech a mix of false claims, half-truths, exaggerated praises
The Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly elections will be held between February to March next year. Campaigning for the polls has begun and it is not unusual for the incumbent government to make assertions about the milestones it has achieved in the past years. Read more
In Pics | A look at Olympic mascots through the years
Olympic games mascots have always played a pivotal role at the Games ever since 1968. With a mission to give concrete form to the Olympic spirit and spreading the values, these mascots promote the rich history and culture of the host city and give the event a festive atmosphere. Here's a look at the mascots of the summer and winter Olympic games, from 1968 till today. See Pictures
Why animals recognise numbers but only humans can do maths
Counting feels utterly effortless to adults, who are unlikely to even remember when or how they picked up this useful, apparently automatic skill. Yet when you think about it, counting is a remarkable invention. It helped early humans to trade, apportion food and organise fledgling civilisations, laying the foundations for life as we know it today. Read more
