DH Evening Brief: July 3, 2021

Pushkar Singh Dhami set to be new CM of Uttarakhand
Two-term MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami was on Saturday elected as the next chief minister of Uttarakhand.The 45-year-old Dhami succeeds Tirath Singh Rawat, a Lok Sabha member, who had resigned as the chief minister on Friday night citing inability to fulfil the constitutional requirement to get elected to the state assembly. Read more
How India could have averted 1.1 lakh Covid-19 deaths
Imposing even a moderate lockdown by mid-March would have helped India avert nearly 1.3 crore Covid-19 cases and 1.1 lakh deaths over the next two months during the second surge of the epidemic, says a new study. Read more
UP polls 2022: Smaller castes to decide bigger outcome
The cauldron of caste politics in Uttar Pradesh has begun heating up. With state polls just nine months away, parties representing smaller castes are flexing their muscles as dominant caste groups have already put their weight behind respective parties. Read more
In final stages of appointing grievance officer: Twitter informs Delhi HC
Twitter on Saturday informed the Delhi High Court that it was in the 'final stages' of appointing a resident grievance officer, after the interim officer had quit on June 21. Read more
How kids use soft drinks to fake Covid positive tests
Children are always going to find cunning ways to bunk off school, and the latest trick is to fake a positive Covid-19 lateral flow test (LFT) using soft drinks. So how are fruit juices, cola and devious kids fooling the tests and is there a way to tell a fake positive result from a real one? I’ve tried to find out. Read more
Beggars should work, can't depend on state: Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court on Saturday said that homeless persons and beggars should also work for the country as everything cannot be provided to them by the state. Read more
Famous celebrity couples who recently called it quits - In Pics
From Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Bill and Melinda Gates to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, here’s a look at the celebrity couples whose love did not last. See pics
Not an 'aam baat': This tree in Uttar Pradesh grows 121 types of mangoes
Want to have a taste and flavour of over one hundred varieties of mangoes in one place?One only has to visit this mangotree at the Company Bagh area in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur town, about 500 kilometres from Lucknow, where as many as 121 different varieties of mangoes are grown. Read more
Russia-linked group hacks 200 businesses with ransomware
A Russia-linked hacking group has compromised roughly 200 businesses in a large-scale ransomware attack that is ongoing, according to the cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs Inc. The hackers targeted managed service providers, which often give IT support to small- to medium-size businesses, according to Huntress Labs. By targeting a managed service provider, or MSP, hackers may then be able to access and infiltrate its customers’ computer networks. Read more
Drone spotted over Indian High Commission in Pakistan, MEA demands investigation
Ministry of External Affairs demanded Pakistan Government to investigate incident of drone spotting over Indian High Commission. MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “A drone was spotted over the premises of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan on 26th June. This has been taken up officially with the Govt of Pakistan. We expect Pakistan to investigate the incident and prevent recurrence of such breach of security”. Watch video
