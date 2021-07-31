DH Evening Brief: July 31, 2021

  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 19:12 ist
    Karnataka tightens travel norms as Covid-19 surges

    In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the stategovernment has made it mandatory for travellersfrom Kerala andMaharashtra toproduce a negative RT-PCR test reportirrespective of their vaccination status.

    Sindhu crashes out in Olympic semifinal in 2-0 loss

    Reigning world champion P V Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals here on Saturday.

    BJP leader Babul Supriyo quits politics

    Former Union Minister and BJP leaderBabulSupriyo said on Saturday that he has decided to quit politics and will be resigning as an MP too. He hinted the decision was partly due to losing the ministerial berth and also differences with the state BJP leadership. Supriyo, who had held several portfolios as MOS in the Narendra Modi government since 2014, was removed earlier this month during a major Cabinet reshuffle.

    Watch: Dead bodies found on banks of Ganga after water level rises

    Dead bodies were found after water level of the Ganga river increased in Prayargraj. Municipal Corporation team members took charge of the cremation of dead bodies.

    Border row: Assam CM, 6 others booked by Mizoram Police

    Criminal cases have been filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, four senior officers of the state police and two more officials over the violent clash that took place on the outskirts of Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district, police said on Friday.

    In Pics: Sports stars who have struggled with mental health issues

    Here we take a look at the famous sportspersons who battled mental health issues:

    Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as unvaccinated: CDC study

    US health officials Friday released details of an alarming new study which could totally muddle current thinking on how the coronavirus spreads in society. Latest research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that vaccinated people who got infected with Covid-19 or the so-called breakthrough infections carry about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who are unvaccinated.

    How much does Pegasus spyware cost to operate?

    Politicians, rights activists and journalists were among those targeted in several countries, including India, usingPegasus, a phone spyware sold to various governments by an Israeli firm, NSO Group, according to an international media consortium includingThe Washington Post,GuardianandThe Wire.

    Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India

    In the wake of theescalating tensions along the Assam-Mizoram borderas six Assampolice personnel were killed and several injured, the Union government in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said that there were seveninter-state border disputes in the country.

    Jhunjhunwala's Akasa may help Boeing regain lost ground

    Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra-low-cost airline, could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say.

    Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away

    Centenarian sprinterManKaurhas died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday. Manwas 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.