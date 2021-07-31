DH Evening Brief: July 31, 2021

Karnataka tightens travel norms as Covid-19 surges
In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the stategovernment has made it mandatory for travellersfrom Kerala andMaharashtra toproduce a negative RT-PCR test reportirrespective of their vaccination status.Read more
Sindhu crashes out in Olympic semifinal in 2-0 loss
Reigning world champion P V Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals here on Saturday. Read more
BJP leader Babul Supriyo quits politics
Former Union Minister and BJP leaderBabulSupriyo said on Saturday that he has decided to quit politics and will be resigning as an MP too. He hinted the decision was partly due to losing the ministerial berth and also differences with the state BJP leadership. Supriyo, who had held several portfolios as MOS in the Narendra Modi government since 2014, was removed earlier this month during a major Cabinet reshuffle. Read more
Watch: Dead bodies found on banks of Ganga after water level rises
Dead bodies were found after water level of the Ganga river increased in Prayargraj. Municipal Corporation team members took charge of the cremation of dead bodies. Watch video
Border row: Assam CM, 6 others booked by Mizoram Police
Criminal cases have been filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, four senior officers of the state police and two more officials over the violent clash that took place on the outskirts of Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district, police said on Friday. Read more
In Pics: Sports stars who have struggled with mental health issues
Here we take a look at the famous sportspersons who battled mental health issues: See pics
Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as unvaccinated: CDC study
US health officials Friday released details of an alarming new study which could totally muddle current thinking on how the coronavirus spreads in society. Latest research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that vaccinated people who got infected with Covid-19 or the so-called breakthrough infections carry about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who are unvaccinated. Read more
How much does Pegasus spyware cost to operate?
Politicians, rights activists and journalists were among those targeted in several countries, including India, usingPegasus, a phone spyware sold to various governments by an Israeli firm, NSO Group, according to an international media consortium includingThe Washington Post,GuardianandThe Wire. Read more
Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India
In the wake of theescalating tensions along the Assam-Mizoram borderas six Assampolice personnel were killed and several injured, the Union government in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said that there were seveninter-state border disputes in the country. Read more
Jhunjhunwala's Akasa may help Boeing regain lost ground
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra-low-cost airline, could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say. Read more
Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away
Centenarian sprinterManKaurhas died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday. Manwas 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter. Read more
Karnataka tightens travel norms as Covid-19 surges
In the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the stategovernment has made it mandatory for travellersfrom Kerala andMaharashtra toproduce a negative RT-PCR test reportirrespective of their vaccination status. Read more
Sindhu crashes out in Olympic semifinal in 2-0 loss
Reigning world champion P V Sindhu's hopes of securing India's first-ever Olympic gold in badminton came crashing down as she slumped to a straight-game defeat against world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals here on Saturday. Read more
BJP leader Babul Supriyo quits politics
Former Union Minister and BJP leaderBabulSupriyo said on Saturday that he has decided to quit politics and will be resigning as an MP too. He hinted the decision was partly due to losing the ministerial berth and also differences with the state BJP leadership. Supriyo, who had held several portfolios as MOS in the Narendra Modi government since 2014, was removed earlier this month during a major Cabinet reshuffle. Read more
Watch: Dead bodies found on banks of Ganga after water level rises
Dead bodies were found after water level of the Ganga river increased in Prayargraj. Municipal Corporation team members took charge of the cremation of dead bodies. Watch video
Border row: Assam CM, 6 others booked by Mizoram Police
Criminal cases have been filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, four senior officers of the state police and two more officials over the violent clash that took place on the outskirts of Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district, police said on Friday. Read more
In Pics: Sports stars who have struggled with mental health issues
Here we take a look at the famous sportspersons who battled mental health issues: See pics
Vaccinated people can carry as much virus as unvaccinated: CDC study
US health officials Friday released details of an alarming new study which could totally muddle current thinking on how the coronavirus spreads in society. Latest research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that vaccinated people who got infected with Covid-19 or the so-called breakthrough infections carry about the same amount of the coronavirus as those who are unvaccinated. Read more
How much does Pegasus spyware cost to operate?
Politicians, rights activists and journalists were among those targeted in several countries, including India, usingPegasus, a phone spyware sold to various governments by an Israeli firm, NSO Group, according to an international media consortium includingThe Washington Post,GuardianandThe Wire. Read more
Here's a look at inter-state border disputes in India
In the wake of theescalating tensions along the Assam-Mizoram borderas six Assampolice personnel were killed and several injured, the Union government in a written reply in the Lok Sabha said that there were seveninter-state border disputes in the country. Read more
Jhunjhunwala's Akasa may help Boeing regain lost ground
Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's plan to launch an ultra-low-cost airline, could give planemaker Boeing a chance to regain lost ground in India after the fall of one of its biggest customers, Jet Airways, two years ago, industry executives say. Read more
Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away
Centenarian sprinterManKaurhas died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday. Manwas 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter. Read more