DH Evening Brief: July 5, 2021

Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy passes away
Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, who was suffering from multiple health issues, passed away on Monday. Read more
Third Covid-19 wave likely next month, peak in September: SBI Research report
India could face the third wave of Covid-19 as early as next month, with cases reaching the peak sometime in September, the SBI Research said in a report on Monday. Read more
12 BJP MLAs suspended over ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly
Amid tense moments and pandemonium, 12 BJP MLAs were on Monday suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for using abusive language against the Presiding Officer. Read more
Outcome of recent meeting with PM on J&K disappointing: PAGD
Making their stand public for the first time after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last month, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday expressed disappointment at the outcome of the Delhi parleys. Read more
What is causing the decline in Bengaluru’s Covid cases?
In the last 15 days, the Bengaluru Urban district has seen a 61% decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. Experts believe this precipitous decline is due to a combination of good vaccination coverage and a large population of people who recovered from the disease in the second wave.Read more
From 'great' to 'at risk': What it's like to be fired by an Amazon bot
Stephen Normandin spent almost four years racing around Phoenix delivering packages as a contract driver for Amazon.com Inc. Then one day, he received an automated email. The algorithms tracking him had decided he wasn’t doing his job properly. Read more
For a 90% haircut, try India’s bankruptcy salon
Five years ago, India came up with a legal answer to its perennial economic challenge of rescuing the money stuck in zombie firms. Unlike China, which has the cushion of high savings, India’s inefficient use of limited domestic capital has meant a chronic inability to put its swelling ranks of youth to work. Read more
Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes
For a decade or so, Microsoft botched so many significant technology trends that the company became a punchline. But Microsoft more than survived its epic mistakes. Today, it is (again) one of the tech world’s superstars. Read more
US celebrates Fourth of July with spectacular fireworks; See Pics
Americans marked their nation's 245th birthday with spectacular fireworks after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year. Take a look at some of the photos from the celebrations this year. See Pics
Should Olympics be given up for good?
Stop the Olympics.
It’s time to press pause and reimagine them. Maybe even give them up for good. Read more
Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy passes away
Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima case, who was suffering from multiple health issues, passed away on Monday. Read more
Third Covid-19 wave likely next month, peak in September: SBI Research report
India could face the third wave of Covid-19 as early as next month, with cases reaching the peak sometime in September, the SBI Research said in a report on Monday. Read more
12 BJP MLAs suspended over ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly
Amid tense moments and pandemonium, 12 BJP MLAs were on Monday suspended from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for using abusive language against the Presiding Officer. Read more
Outcome of recent meeting with PM on J&K disappointing: PAGD
Making their stand public for the first time after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last month, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Monday expressed disappointment at the outcome of the Delhi parleys. Read more
What is causing the decline in Bengaluru’s Covid cases?
In the last 15 days, the Bengaluru Urban district has seen a 61% decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases. Experts believe this precipitous decline is due to a combination of good vaccination coverage and a large population of people who recovered from the disease in the second wave.Read more
From 'great' to 'at risk': What it's like to be fired by an Amazon bot
Stephen Normandin spent almost four years racing around Phoenix delivering packages as a contract driver for Amazon.com Inc. Then one day, he received an automated email. The algorithms tracking him had decided he wasn’t doing his job properly. Read more
For a 90% haircut, try India’s bankruptcy salon
Five years ago, India came up with a legal answer to its perennial economic challenge of rescuing the money stuck in zombie firms. Unlike China, which has the cushion of high savings, India’s inefficient use of limited domestic capital has meant a chronic inability to put its swelling ranks of youth to work. Read more
Tech superstar Microsoft survived its epic mistakes
For a decade or so, Microsoft botched so many significant technology trends that the company became a punchline. But Microsoft more than survived its epic mistakes. Today, it is (again) one of the tech world’s superstars. Read more
US celebrates Fourth of July with spectacular fireworks; See Pics
Americans marked their nation's 245th birthday with spectacular fireworks after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of nearly all celebrations last year. Take a look at some of the photos from the celebrations this year. See Pics
Should Olympics be given up for good?
Stop the Olympics.
It’s time to press pause and reimagine them. Maybe even give them up for good. Read more