DH Evening Brief: July 8, 2021

Centre announces Rs 23,123 cr package to fight Covid-19
The Union Cabinet Thursday approved a Rs 23,123-crore financial package for improving health infrastructure in the country to fight the Covid pandemic.Addressing a press conference after the first meeting of the Union Cabinet following its reshuffle on Wednesday, Health Minister MansukhMandaviyasaid the package will be implemented over the next nine months till March 2022. Read more
Law of land for all: New IT minister warns Twitter
Amida tussle between the Central Government and Twitter, newly sworn-in Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that all those who live and work in India will have to abide by the rules of the country. Read more
Chief Compliance Officer within 8 weeks: Twitter to HC
Twitter on Thursday told the Delhi High Court it has been "striving to comply" with the 2021 Information Technology Rules, but it reserved its right to challenge their validity.In a response to the court, Twitter's counsel said it has appointed a resident of India as its interim Chief Compliance Officer on July 6, and made a job announcement for a nodal contact person and will fill this post within eight weeks. Read more
Covid-19 crisis: Sputnik V flies off the shelves in Bengaluru
With supplies of Covid-19 vaccines falling short in the past few weeks and increased clamour to get a jab after unlocking, citizens are ready to take any vaccine available in the city.Vaccination slots for Sputnik V, which was launched less than 10 days ago, are totally booked in all the four vaccination sites in Bengaluru where they're being offered. Read more
Rent matters: Hope for tenants, pain for house-owners
Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said the state government was considering adopting the Centre’s Model Tenancy Act in order to end the relentless tenant-owner disputes and revitalise the rental housing sector.The government's intention to adopt the Act comes a month after the Union Cabinet approved it for circulation to all the states. Read more
Viral video! Little boy reminds people to wear masks in Dharamshala
Inflow of tourists has increased in Dharamshala after Himachal Pradesh government eased lockdown restrictions in the state. Meanwhile, a video of a little boy reminding people to wear face masks went viral on social media. In the video clip, the kid was seen with a stick in hand, stopping people who weren’t wearing face masks and requesting them to cover their faces. The video clip shared by many people on social media platforms is attracting the attention of netizens. Shopkeeper Kailash Doval, who made the video and uploaded it on social media said, “This is an original video. He was telling everyone to wear masks on July 5. However, no one paid attention to him and they didn’t care. I feel he motivated people and gave a very strong message.” Watch video
Fans banned from Olympic venues in Tokyo
Fanswill be banned fromOlympicvenues in Tokyo and the capital will be under a virus state of emergency throughout the pandemic-postponed Games, Japan's government announced Thursday just two weeks before the opening ceremony. Read more
Once romanticised, militancy again moves back to secrecy in Kashmir
Five years after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, militancy in Kashmir has once again moved back to secrecy from the heydays of glamorisation on social media.It was in the spring of 2015 that young commander Burhan, face of tech-savvy militants in the valley, took to social media to influence the minds of youth in Kashmir and attract them towards militancy. Marking the arrival of new-age militancy in Kashmir, Burhan posed with 12 associates, carrying assault rifles and with faces unmasked. Read more
UP cops book Bengaluru Muslim cleric for forcible conversion
A Muslim cleric and head of a Bengaluru dargah (shrine) was booked by police in Lucknow for allegedly trying to lure women of another faith into religious conversion.The cleric, identified as Syed Hasnain Ashraf, headed the Khanqah-e-Ashrafia, a Bengaluru shrine. He was booked on a complaint filed by his wife Kulsoom, who claimed that her husband had been "pressuring" her to convert women from other faiths. Read more
Cannes 2021: See all the stylish red carpet looks- In Pics
Stars were out in force on the French Riviera for the Cannes opening ceremony, in a show of support for an industry hammered by the pandemic after theatres closed for months. The stars were in their best as they glammed up the red carpet with their high-on fashion ensembles. Here we take a look at some of the glitzy red carpet looks… See pics
Is Modi's new team a reflection of 'sabka saath' motto?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi roped into his team 43 new Cabinet ministers, including 36 new faces on Wednesday evening, in a move that was met with both surprise and speculation.The announcement of the portfolios was preceded by high-profile exits, with Harsh Vardhan vacating the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ravi Shankar Prasad resigning from the post of Union Law Minister, and Prakash Javadekar stepping down asthe Union Minister for Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY). Read more
