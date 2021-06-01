DH Evening Brief: June 1, 2021

India to have enough shots to vaccinate 1 crore a day by July-August: Centre
The Centre on Tuesday said that by July or early August, there will be enough Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate one crore people a day. Read more
Don't mix Covid-19 vaccines yet, stick to SOP: Health Ministry
The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that mixing of Covid-19 vaccines is not part of the protocol yet. Read more
Karnataka faces oxygen shortage even as active Covid-19 cases remain high
The supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) under the central quota to Karnataka, to sustain Covid-19 patients on ventilators, has been way less than the demand of 1,200 tonnes daily. Read more
Maggi-maker Nestle admits 60% of its food products not healthy: Report
Swiss FMCG major Nestle SA said it is looking across its entire portfolio to increase the nutrient profile of its products, following the company reportedly admitted that 60 per cent of the its mainstream food and drinks portfolio failed to meet a "recognised definition of health" and nutrition. Read more
Private hospital charges Rs 19 lakh for treatment of deceased Covid-19 patient in Tamil Nadu
A private hospital in Perumanallur, Tamil Nadu, has allegedly charged Rs 19.05 lakh for the treatment of a Covid-19 patient who died on May 25, after 23 days of suffering from the infection.Read more
Covid-19: India won’t get a V-shaped recovery this time
The V-shaped economic recovery that India’s policy makers obsessed over in 2020 did eventually materialise. It won’t be repeated after this year’s Covid-19 carnage. Read more
DH Deciphers | Aerial spraying of disinfectants: Does it work? Is it safe?
Karnataka has announced plans to spray disinfectants on urban settings by specially designed airplanes as part of sanitation efforts to contain the aerial transmission of the novel coronavirus. Read more
Naomi Osaka crisis at French Open throws light on stars' mental health and media 'voyeurism'
Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open, after revealing her battle with depression and anxiety, has thrown the tournament into turmoil and cast a harsh light on the mental health of the sport's superstars. Read more
WhatsApp lawsuit to end with a Chinese-style firewall for India?
India’s internet future — free and open, or stymied and controlled — may be decided by a 224-page lawsuit filed by WhatsApp last week. Read more
What is the cost of having a child in China?
The cost of raising a child in urban China has deterred many would-be parents, and China's fertility rate has fallen to just 1.3 children per woman, despite Beijing's scrapping of the one-child policy in 2016. Read more
