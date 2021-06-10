DH Evening Brief: June 10, 2021

Political cognoscenti are busy speculating the possible outcome of the differences between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron-clad Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Although tensions between them have been playing out publicly, there may now be a stalemate. Read more
After data revision, India posts world's highest one-day Covid deaths
India on Thursday recorded a global record of more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after one state dramatically revised upwards its data, stoking suspicions that the country's toll is much higher than reported. Read more
India close to giving indemnity to foreign Covid-19 vaccine makers like Pfizer
India is close to agreeing to grant foreign Covid-19 vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc protection against legal liability so that it can use their shots in an immunisation campaign that is facing acute shortages, three government sources told Reuters. Read more
Eleven dead as house collapses in Mumbai amid heavy rain
At least nine persons were killed and eight others were injured when a twin residential structure in a slum pocket in Malvani area of Malad suburbs of Mumbai collapsed as heavy rains continued in coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra on Thursday. Read more
Girls should not be given mobile phones as it leads to rape, says UP Women's Commission member
Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission member Meena Kumari stoked a controversy after she said that girls should not be given mobile phones as "it leads to rapes". Read more
Nigerian government makes debut on Indian social media app Koo after banning Twitter
It's been barely a week since Nigeria banned the US-based social media platform Twitter in the country. Now, the West African country's government has made its debut on Koo developed by a Bengaluru-based startup. Read more
No plan to change Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, BJP state president Kateel, says Arun Singh
Dismissing speculations of change in leadership, BJP National General Secretary (in-charge of Karnataka) Arun Singh said that these were mere rumours. Read more
A Rs 3.14 lakh-crore jump in Adani’s fortune is fraught with many risks
A rally in the stocks of companies controlled by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has added almost Rs 3.14 lakh crore ($43 billion) to his wealth this year, catapulting him to the spot of the second-richest person in Asia. Some analysts say the gains are fraught with risk. Read more
History of blood clots no reason to avoid the AstraZeneca jab
As haematologists, we look after many patients who have had blood clots in the past or take blood thinners. They often ask: “should I have the AstraZeneca vaccine?” Read more
What Kim Jong Un’s $12,000 watch says about his weight loss
Kim Jong Un certainly looked slimmer last weekend when he emerged from his latest lengthy absence. But it may be the North Korean leader’s Swiss timepiece that provides the clearest evidence he’s been watching his weight. Read more
Gift of the jab: What is the Covid-19 vaccine e-voucher? How do you buy it?
The Centre is planning to launch non-transferable electronic vouchers (e-vouchers), so anyone can help people from the economically weaker sections get vaccinated at private hospitals. The move, in the spirit of 'Lok Kalyan', would enable people to financially support the vaccination of those who may not be able to afford it themselves. Read more
