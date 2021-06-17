DH Evening Brief: June 17, 2021

Which Covid-19 vaccine is best? Here’s why it's hard to answer
With the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines accelerating, people are increasingly asking which vaccine is best? Even if we tried to answer this question, defining which vaccine is “best” is not simple. Read more
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics
Rafael Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.Read more
Serum Institute of India to start clinical trials of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for children in July
The Serum Institute of India is planning to start clinical trials of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for children in July. Read more
Choksi planned escape, concealed evidence as he knew about impending enquiries: CBI
Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi had prior knowledge of the impending Enforcement Directorate (ED) enquiries against him in 2017 which triggered him to plan his escape from India and cover his tracks by concealing evidence, the agency has said. Read more
Not in favour of banning Twitter but norms are norms, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
A day after the central government withdrew Twitter's 'intermediary platform' status due to non-compliance with new IT rules, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is not in favour of banning any platform but one must "follow the law". Read more
UP policemen don plastic stool, bamboo basket as riot gear
At a casual glance, the scene in a video from Magarwara area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district appears to have been taken straight from a Bollywood comedy movie, except that it was not reel but real. Read more
CBSE submits Class 12 assessment plan in SC, results by July 31
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that students of Class XII would be assessed based on performance in Class X (30% weightage), Class XI (30% weightage) and Class XII pre-board (40% weightage). Read more
FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy
Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur have registered an FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading "false" information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of Covid-19, police official said on Thursday. Read more
Single Covishield dose 61% effective against Delta variant: Covid-19 panel head
Amid debate over the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine, NTAGI chief Dr N K Arora said that a single dose of the vaccine is 61 per cent effective against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Read more
Long queues outside liquor shops as Kerala eases Covid-19 restrictions
Long queues were seen outside BevCo outlet (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) in Thiruvananthapuram as liquor outlets and bars re-opened from June 17 in Kerala. Liquor shops are allowed to function between 9 am and 7 pm. Watch video:
Explained | What is hallmarking of gold jewellery?
With the Centre making hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory, you will be able to know about the purity certification of the precious metal every time you buy an ornament. Read more
Which Covid-19 vaccine is best? Here’s why it's hard to answer
With the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines accelerating, people are increasingly asking which vaccine is best? Even if we tried to answer this question, defining which vaccine is “best” is not simple. Read more
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics
Rafael Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, saying he took the decision after consultations with his team in a bid to prolong his career.Read more
Serum Institute of India to start clinical trials of Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for children in July
The Serum Institute of India is planning to start clinical trials of the Novavax Covid-19 vaccine for children in July. Read more
Choksi planned escape, concealed evidence as he knew about impending enquiries: CBI
Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi had prior knowledge of the impending Enforcement Directorate (ED) enquiries against him in 2017 which triggered him to plan his escape from India and cover his tracks by concealing evidence, the agency has said. Read more
Not in favour of banning Twitter but norms are norms, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
A day after the central government withdrew Twitter's 'intermediary platform' status due to non-compliance with new IT rules, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government is not in favour of banning any platform but one must "follow the law". Read more
UP policemen don plastic stool, bamboo basket as riot gear
At a casual glance, the scene in a video from Magarwara area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district appears to have been taken straight from a Bollywood comedy movie, except that it was not reel but real. Read more
CBSE submits Class 12 assessment plan in SC, results by July 31
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that students of Class XII would be assessed based on performance in Class X (30% weightage), Class XI (30% weightage) and Class XII pre-board (40% weightage). Read more
FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for spreading 'false information' on allopathy
Police in Chhattisgarh's Raipur have registered an FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading "false" information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of Covid-19, police official said on Thursday. Read more
Single Covishield dose 61% effective against Delta variant: Covid-19 panel head
Amid debate over the gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine, NTAGI chief Dr N K Arora said that a single dose of the vaccine is 61 per cent effective against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. Read more
Long queues outside liquor shops as Kerala eases Covid-19 restrictions
Long queues were seen outside BevCo outlet (Kerala State Beverages Corporation) in Thiruvananthapuram as liquor outlets and bars re-opened from June 17 in Kerala. Liquor shops are allowed to function between 9 am and 7 pm. Watch video:
Explained | What is hallmarking of gold jewellery?
With the Centre making hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts mandatory, you will be able to know about the purity certification of the precious metal every time you buy an ornament. Read more