DH Evening Brief: June 19, 2021

Karnataka CM announces Unlock 2.0: More relaxations announced in 16 districts
Announcing further relaxations in Covid-19 lockdown from June 21 to July 5, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, on Saturday, unveiled Unlock 2.0 in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppal, Chikballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar districts. Read more
'Third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid norms not followed'
If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday. Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, he said and stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge. Read more
The Milkha Singh-Abdul Khaliq rivalry to be Asia’s fastest runner
It has been 63 years since two of the fastest sprinters of Asia first faced off on the racing track at the 1958 Asian Games held in Tokyo, hailing from two countries that have been neighbours and rivals since Partition.Before Milkha Singh's arrival on the international scene, Pakistan’s Abdul Khaliq was considered Asia’s fastest runner and had the accolades to back that title — winning 36 international gold medals, 15 international silver medals, and 12 International bronze medals for Pakistan in his career. Read more
Centre seeks details from authorities about Indians' Swiss bank funds
The finance ministry on Saturday asserted that Indian customer deposits in Swiss banks have fallen since 2019, but said it is seeking details from Swiss authorities on the relevant facts along with their view on possible reasons for changes in the funds parked by individuals and entities in 2020. Read more
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner allegedly attempts suicide
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner Kanta Prasad allegedly attempted suicide. Following the incident, he was rushed to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. His wife Badami Devi said, “I don't know anything, I don't know what did he eat. He fell unconscious, I was sitting at the dhaba. I brought him here. Doctor has not told us anything so far. I don't know what was going on in his mind”. Watch video
Ultraconservative cleric Raisi wins Iran presidential vote
Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was declared the winner Saturday of Iran's presidential election, a widely anticipated result after many political heavyweights were barred from running.Raisi won 62 per cent of the vote with about 90 per cent of ballots counted from Friday's election, poll officials said, without releasing turnout figures, after the three other candidates had conceded defeat. Read more
Arjun Rampal’s all-new hairdo for 'Dhaakad' goes viral; See Pics
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal surprised his fans with a new hairdo. He was seen flaunting platinum blonde hair on social media. Reportedly the look is for his upcoming project "Dhaakad" where he plays antagonist Rudraveer. See pics
Telangana to completely lift Covid-19 lockdown from June 20
After over a month of imposing lockdown curbs to check the Covid-19 surge, theTelanganagovernment on Saturday decided to lift the shutdown in the state from Sunday in view of a decline in coronavirus cases and also reopen educational institutions from July 1. Read more
