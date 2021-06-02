DH Evening Brief: June 2, 2021

India may soon get Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccine as govt likely to clear indemnity clause
Pfizer and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines may soon come to India as the government is likely to clear the pending indemnity clause that was causing delays in the emergency use nod. Read more
BSY indicates extension of stringent measures in Karnataka after June 7
Amid speculations about the future of lockdown in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted that strict measures may continue, saying coronavirus has not completely come under control and cases are still high in rural areas. He however indicated that relaxation may be given to certain sectors, as he announced that export-oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from Thursday. Read more
Virus disaster leaves deep scars on India's economy
Expectations for India’s economic growth are being revised sharply lower as a surge in people losing their jobs and defaulting on debt suggest a more halting recovery from the financial shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.Economists are downgrading their estimates as a range of data – from the rate of cheques bouncing to the amount of mortgaged gold jewellery up for sale - shows the extent of the economic damage from a devastating second wave of the disease. Read more
Want to book vaccine slot easily? Try Cowin Booking Google Chrome extension
Indian government earlier in the year in January launched the world's largest vaccination drive to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.However, from day one, the programme has been constrained with glitches with regard to booking the Vaccine slot on the state-run CoWin website. So far, 20 crore people have been vaccinated out of 138 crore population. Read more
SC seeks to know 'thinking' behind Covid-19 vaccine policy, finds it 'arbitrary, irrational'
The Supreme Court has sought to know from the Centre its "thinking" behind the vaccination policy, saying it was prima facie arbitrary and irrational for making it initially free and then paid for people in the 18-44 age group. Read more
Centre's claim of vaccinating India's adult population by 2021-end a hoax: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday dubbed as "hoax" the Centre's claim of vaccinating the entire population above the age of 18 years by 2021, and asserted that the union government must provide jabs free of cost to states. Read more
594 doctors died in India's second Covid wave: IMA
As many as 594 doctors have died due to Covid-19 in the ongoing second wave with Delhi recording the maximum 107 fatalities, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has said. According to theIMA, 748 doctors died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic. Read more
