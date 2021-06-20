DH Evening Brief: June 20, 2021

Can’t pay Rs 4L compensation to kin of all Covid-19 victims, Centre tells SC
The Union government told the Supreme Court that it cannot pay a sum of Rs four lakh as ex-gratia to families of all those who died due to Covid-19 as it would exhaust the disaster relief funds and also impact the Centre and States preparation to address future waves of the pandemic. Read more
'Covid third wave may hit 3.4 lakh kids in Karnataka'
The 16-member expert committee headed by cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty recommended a slew of measures to combat the possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which is expected to largely affect children.In itsinterim report submitted to the state government on Saturday, the panel outlined that as many as 3.4 lakh children in Karnataka are likely to be infected by the peak of the third wave, keeping in mind “conservative estimates”. Read more
With Covid-19 curbs eased, India letting its guard down?
A few weeks ago,Delhi's crematoriums were operating around the clock dealing with Covid-19 victims. Now the Indian capital's shopping malls and markets are buzzing again.But doctors are worried that India is letting its guard down again, just like in January and February before a devastating coronavirus surge that led to a near-collapse of the healthcare system. Read more
Rise in violence leaves doctors afraid, vulnerable
At a crowded casualty department in a government medical college in April this year, a PG resident doctor is trying to stabilise a critical patient. With her is a junior doctor. It has been a busy night.At around 3 am, a walk-in patient's attender starts verbally abusing her and her junior. He takes videos, then grabs her hand. She is completely shaken. “He was a politician's driver and wanted to be treated immediately and all this because of a five-minute delay,” the doctor, who requested anonymity, said. Read more
Monkey takes 'ride' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral
A video of a monkey cavorting and roaming around in coaches of a Delhi Metro train before settling on a seat, is going viral on the social media, drawing mirth from the netizens. Watch video
Restore statehood, hold elections in J&K, says Congress ahead of PM's meet
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to meet regional leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress demanded on Sunday to restore statehood to the union territory and hold elections.Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said doing this is the "only way forward to guarantee full restoration of democratic rights" in Jammu and Kashmir, where PM Modi plans to visit nearly two years after it was bifurcated into union territories of J&K and Ladakh. Read more
BMTC to operate buses from 6 am to 7 pm starting Monday
The BMTC will resume operations on Monday with lower number of buses that will provide limited services from 6 am to 7 pm. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has said only 2,000 of its 6,500 buses will be put into operation on Monday. The BMTC will scale up the services based on passenger volume. Read more
'Booster shots against variants may not be required'
As some governments and pharmaceutical officials prepare for Covid booster shots targeting more-infectious virus variants, health authorities say it’s too early to tell if they will be required. “We do not have the information that’s necessary to make the recommendation on whether or not a booster will be needed,” Soumya Swaminathan, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist, said in a Zoom interview Friday. The “science is still evolving.” Read more
DH Deciphers | Could Delta Plus variant cause another Covid surge?
The emergence of a more mutated form of the infectious 'Delta' variant of the novel coronavirus has scientists on edge.Just as the Delta variant superseded all other variants, there is concern that 'Delta Plus', too,could take over. But in India, the middling pace of genomic sequencing means that not enough sequences have been processed to suggest the prevalence of this virus in the general population. Here's what you need to know: Read more
Don't lecture India on freedom of speech, democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad to social media firms
Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday asked social media platforms to not lecture India on "freedom of speech" and "democracy", and asserted that if these "profit-making" firms want to earn money in India, they will have to follow the "Indian Constitution and Indian laws". Read more
Excess deaths put Bihar's Covid toll under suspicion
After the Bihar government revised its official Covid-19 death toll for 2021, ananalysisraises question on the state's accuracy in counting the Covid-19 deaths as almost 10 times more deaths due to "unexplained causes" were found in a new set of data for January to May 2021, which somewhat coincides with the second Covid-19 wave in India. Read more
'Classical is a hoax word' | TM Krishna on classical music and life
In a freewheeling chat with DH, TM Krishna speaks about his new book, 'The Spirit of Enquiry', on Classicism, the situation India finds itself in today and how the country can find healing. Watch video
