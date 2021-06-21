DH Evening Brief: June 21, 2021

Optional exams for class 12 to be held between August 15-September 15, CBSE tells SC
The Central Board for Secondary Education on Monday told the Supreme Court that optional examinations for class 12 students, who are not satisfied with the assessment criteria, would be held between August 15 to September 15, 2021, subject to a conducive environment amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
Amarnath yatra cancelled due to Covid-19 for 2nd year in a row
The annual Amarnath pilgrimage has been cancelled for the second year in a row in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Online darshan for millions of devotees worldwide to be arranged by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board,Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said in a statement. Read more
Karnataka relaxes Covid-19 restrictions in 6 more districts
The B S Yediyurappa administration on Monday added six more districts, including Bengaluru Rural, under Unlock 2.0 that is valid till July 5.In all, the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in 23 districts now. Read more
In the wake of India’s Covid crisis, a 'black fungus’ epidemic follows
In the stifling, tightly packed medical ward at Civil Hospital, the ear, nose and throat specialist moved briskly from one bed to the next, shining a flashlight into one patient’s mouth, examining another’s X-rays.In three weeks, the number of cases of the diseaseshot up to more than 30,000 from negligible levels. States have recorded more than 2,100 deaths, according to news reports. The federal health ministry in New Delhi, which is tracking nationwide cases to allot scarce and expensive antifungal medicine, has not released a fatalities figure. Read more
Karnataka Covid-19 Unlock: Chaos, relief as hotels, gyms, metro, buses restart operations in many districts
Hotels have begun services, gyms have reopened and public transport buses and Metro have resumed operations with riders on Monday as the state government's guidelines further relaxing Covid-19 curbs in manydistricts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru city have come into effect. Read more
International Yoga Day 2021: Political bigwigs do asanas
As millions of people celebrated the 7th International Yoga Day with great zeal and enthusiasm, President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu and other political bigwigs joined the citizens and performed Yoga on the occasion. See pics
BMTC buses restart today but only 10% of staff fully vaccinated
A day before the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus services restart after two months, gaps in the vaccination of drivers and conductors have emerged as a big concern.Only 10% of the employees in theBMTC and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have received the second dose of the Covid vaccine. Read more
Watch: Gang selling fake black fungus drug busted by Delhi Police
Delhi Police crime branch busted a gang of 10 people who were involved in black-marketing of Amphotericin B, the anti-fungal medicine used in the treatment of black fungus. They got information from drug controller of black marketing of the drug. In a raid, they found 3,000 vials of Amphotericin B from a house in Delhi’s Nizamuddin. Delhi DCP Crime Monika Bhardwaj said, ”We found 3,000 vials of anti-fungal injections from a house in Delhi's Nizamuddin. Investigation is underway to ascertain if all injections are fake”. Watch video
India protest 'unfair' Tokyo Olympic rules for Covid-hit nations
India's Olympic body has slammed as "unfair" strict rules imposed by the Japanese government on athletes from several Covid-hit nations for the Tokyo Games starting next month. Tokyo 2020 organisers said Monday that additional measures will be used to reduce infection risks from several countries, including India, that have seen "significant impact from variants" of Covid-19. Read more
DH Deciphers | Iran presidential election, nuclear deal and India
Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner, has been chosen as the next president of Iran in anelection that sawthe lowest voter turnout (48.8%) since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Many Iranians didn't vote because they saw the election as being rigged to favour Raisi, who is considered close tothe Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Raisi's election comes at aparticularly challenging time for Iran, whose economy has been crippled by US sanctions over its nuclear programme. Read more
How did a startup win a rare banking license in India?
BharatPe, a barely three-year-old payments startup,isgoing to be thehalf-owner of a bank in India— a prize that has eluded many of the country’s pedigreedtycoons.It’s a lucky break.Even Jaspal Bindra, who’ll own the other half,has had to wait six years for this chance, ever since his reign as the top Asia banker at Standard Chartered Plcendedamid a heap oflossesin India and Indonesia. Read more
