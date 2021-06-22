DH Evening Brief: June 22, 2021

Covaxin 77.8% effective in Phase 3 trial, shows data
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin showed 77.8 per cent efficacy in Phase-III trial data, according to a review by the Subject Expert Committee. Read more
Late Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar's photo in Tamil movie cast on Google search irks fans
A search for the cast of a Tamil movie on Google wrongly shows the photo of Kannada matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar following which his fans demanded that the "mismatch" be rectified. Read more
NCLT clears Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt-Jet Airways, two years after the once-storied airline went into insolvency proceedings. Read more
India's Covid-19 vaccination pace seen dwindling from first day record
India's vaccinations over the next few weeks could fall short of the blistering pace set on the first day of a federal campaign, unless it makes inroads in a vast hinterland and bridges a shortage of doses, experts said on Tuesday. Read more
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting
After days of suspense, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday decided that they will attend the Prime Minister’s all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 in New Delhi. Read more
India has 22 Delta Plus Covid-19 variant cases
The Centre on Tuesday said that India has 22 cases of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. Read more
How Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan's fates are tied
Dynamics in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could soon change. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Rajya Sabha member, might get inducted into the Union cabinet. Read more
Watch | Rahul Gandhi offers 'white paper' to help India prepare for third Covid-19 wave
Man drills hole in wall of bank, steals over Rs 55 lakh
A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling over Rs 55 lakh after breaking into a bank from an adjoining under-construction building in east Delhi’s Farsh Bazar area, police said on Tuesday. Read more
The vexing technological challenge of fighting ransomware
115 milliseconds. As quick as a blink, that’s the amount of time a new technology — developed by researchers from Australia’s national science agency and a university in South Korea — takes to detect that ransomware has detonated on a computer and block it from causing further damage. Read more
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
India's vaccinations over the next few weeks could fall short of the blistering pace set on the first day of a federal campaign, unless it makes inroads in a vast hinterland and bridges a shortage of doses, experts said on Tuesday. Read more
