DH Evening Brief: June 22, 2021

  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 19:22 ist
Here are the top headlines this evening.
  •  

    Covaxin 77.8% effective in Phase 3 trial, shows data

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin showed 77.8 per cent efficacy in Phase-III trial data, according to a review by the Subject Expert Committee. Read more

  •  

    Late Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar's photo in Tamil movie cast on Google search irks fans

    A search for the cast of a Tamil movie on Google wrongly shows the photo of Kannada matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar following which his fans demanded that the "mismatch" be rectified. Read more

  •  

    NCLT clears Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways

    The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt-Jet Airways, two years after the once-storied airline went into insolvency proceedings. Read more

  •  

    India's Covid-19 vaccination pace seen dwindling from first day record

    India's vaccinations over the next few weeks could fall short of the blistering pace set on the first day of a federal campaign, unless it makes inroads in a vast hinterland and bridges a shortage of doses, experts said on Tuesday. Read more

  •  

    J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting

    After days of suspense, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Tuesday decided that they will attend the Prime Minister’s all-party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 in New Delhi. Read more

  •  

    India has 22 Delta Plus Covid-19 variant cases

    The Centre on Tuesday said that India has 22 cases of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. Read more

  •  

    How Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shivraj Singh Chouhan's fates are tied

    Dynamics in the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could soon change. Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Rajya Sabha member, might get inducted into the Union cabinet. Read more

  •  

    Watch | Rahul Gandhi offers 'white paper' to help India prepare for third Covid-19 wave

  •  

    Man drills hole in wall of bank, steals over Rs 55 lakh

    A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly burgling over Rs 55 lakh after breaking into a bank from an adjoining under-construction building in east Delhi’s Farsh Bazar area, police said on Tuesday. Read more

  •  

    The vexing technological challenge of fighting ransomware

    115 milliseconds. As quick as a blink, that’s the amount of time a new technology — developed by researchers from Australia’s national science agency and a university in South Korea — takes to detect that ransomware has detonated on a computer and block it from causing further damage. Read more

  •  

    What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India's vaccinations over the next few weeks could fall short of the blistering pace set on the first day of a federal campaign, unless it makes inroads in a vast hinterland and bridges a shortage of doses, experts said on Tuesday. Read more